KARACHI

Notable people attend Nasir Zaidi’s Sister Wedding Ceremony

KARACHI – A wedding consists of plenty of memorable moments that are most likely to be captured from the process of the marriage proposal and months of thorough preparations to a heart-stirring interaction between a bride and groom, as well as their family and friends during a ceremony and reception.

A wedding ceremony of Mr. Nasir Zaidi of Sister (President Pakistan Academic Consortium – PAC & Vice Chairman CAP) at Ramada Hotel Karachi. On this occasion Syed Turab Shah Founder President USPAK-TDC, Mr. Kaukab Iqbal Chairman Consumers Association of Pakistan (CAP), Mr. Azadar H. Zaidi (PDG Lions Club International & Chairman Paradise Group).

Dr. M. Ali Shaikh (Vice Chancellor SMIU), Mr. Rehan Hashmi Chairman District Central, Mr. Nayer Raza Chairman District Korangi, Mr. Nadeem Haider Election Commissioner, Mr. Fahad Naseem Siddiqui, Mr. Rizwan Jaffar Anchor Person.

Mr. Shoaib Khan Senior Board Member RCK Platinum, Noureen Khan General Secretary RCK Platinum, Commodore Akbar Naqi, Lubna Panjwani, Naeem Qureshi, Hamza Rizwan, Arsalan Farooqui, Renowned Citizens and Businessmen from all Walks of life attended .

“Congrats to the newlyweds Couples” 

Muhammad Saleem
http://Theazb.com

