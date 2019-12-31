Country’s economy now stable: Prime Minister Imran Khan

KARACHI – Prime Minister Imran Khan has said agenda of the government is reforms and public welfare and economy of the country is now stable due to steps taken by the government.

Talking to Senators from PTI and allies who called on him in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said the positive indicators of the economy have been acknowledged and appreciated by the world institutions including World Bank.

He further reiterated that the government is fully committed in eradicating corruption from the country and indiscriminate accountability will be continued against corrupt elements.

Imran Khan emphasized the need of effective legislations to resolve the problems of general public.

Like this: Like Loading...