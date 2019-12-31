Imran Khan
HEADLINE PAKISTAN

Country’s economy now stable: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem Comment(0)

KARACHI – Prime Minister Imran Khan has said agenda of the government is reforms and public welfare and economy of the country is now stable due to steps taken by the government.

Talking to Senators from PTI and allies who called on him in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said the positive indicators of the economy have been acknowledged and appreciated by the world institutions including World Bank.

He further reiterated that the government is fully committed in eradicating corruption from the country and indiscriminate accountability will be continued against corrupt elements.

Imran Khan emphasized the need of effective legislations to resolve the problems of general public.

Muhammad Saleem
http://Theazb.com

Related Articles
PAKISTAN

Nawaz Sharif seriously ill, may be shifted to Pims

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

ISLAMABAD : The caretaker Punjab government has decided to shift former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) after his health deteriorated on Sunday. Preparations are completed to shift the former prime minister to the hospital. The area has also been cleaned. He will be admitted to PIMS’ executive ward. The […]

law and order situation
HEADLINE PAKISTAN

PM reviews overall law and order situation in the country

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan presiding over a meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday reviewed the overall law and order situation in the country. The meeting discussed the internal security situation of the country and measures for the protection of the lives and properties of the people. During the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed […]
HEADLINE PAKISTAN

Govt’s Amended Finance Bill 2018 holds limitations on buy of property, vehicles by non-filers

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

Islamabad: The Government has chosen to proceed with limitations forced in the Federal Budget on buy of property and vehicles by non-filers with three exclusions. Twisting up discussion on Supplementary Budget recommendations in the National Assembly on Wednesday, Finance Minister Asad Umar said abroad Pakistanis and those securing property through legacy would be exempted. Your […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.