Neuro-Inclusion: EBM and NOWPDP Launch Pakistan’s First Discovery Room for Children with Developmental Disabilities

New neuro-inclusive learning space in Karachi combines science, play and therapeutic activities to support children with autism, ADHD and other developmental conditions.

Neuro-Inclusion received a major boost in Pakistan as English Biscuit Manufacturers (EBM) partnered with NOWPDP to launch the country’s first Neuro-Inclusive Discovery Room at the Center of Excellence for Disability Inclusion (CEDI) in Korangi, Karachi.

Developed with the experiential learning expertise of The Dawood Foundation’s (TDF) MagnifiScience Centre, the Discovery Room provides an interactive learning environment for children with autism, ADHD and other developmental conditions. The facility uses science-based play and therapeutic activities to strengthen cognitive, sensory, motor and social development while promoting confidence and independence.

According to Pakistan’s 2023 Population Census, around 3.1% of the country’s population lives with a disability. Despite this, access to neuro-inclusive education and developmental support remains limited, making initiatives such as the Discovery Room an important milestone in expanding accessible learning opportunities.

Dr. Zeelaf Munir, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of EBM, said the company has remained committed to creating opportunities for every child throughout its 60-year history.

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“For sixty years, EBM has believed that nourishing Pakistan means nourishing all of it,” she said. “The Discovery Room reflects that belief by combining science, play and therapeutic learning to create an environment designed around the strengths of neurodiverse children. We are proud to partner with NOWPDP and The Dawood Foundation on an initiative that makes learning more inclusive, engaging and accessible.”

Inspired by experiential learning principles, the Discovery Room transforms interactive science exhibits into therapeutic experiences that support sensory integration, executive functioning, motor development and social interaction. The space enables children to achieve developmental milestones while encouraging lifelong learning in a supportive and inclusive environment.

Omair Ahmed, Chief Executive Officer of NOWPDP, described the initiative as an important investment in inclusive infrastructure.

“True inclusion is built on sustainable infrastructure,” he said. “The Discovery Room at our Korangi facility demonstrates how corporate commitment can create opportunities for equity and learning. EBM has not simply funded a room; it has helped build an environment that promotes dignity, interactive learning and equal opportunities for children of all abilities.”

The initiative reflects the shared commitment of EBM and NOWPDP to advancing inclusive education by creating accessible learning spaces where children with developmental disabilities can learn, participate and reach their full potential.

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