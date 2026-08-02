August 3, 2026

MQM Bahadurabad Headquarters Rocked by Firing After Clash Between Two Groups

Web Desk August 2, 2026

Two people were injured as an altercation between rival groups at MQM Pakistan’s Bahadurabad headquarters escalated into gunfire, prompting a police response.

Police and bystanders gathered outside MQM Bahadurabad headquarters following a firing incident in Karachi.

Police respond outside MQM Pakistan's Bahadurabad headquarters after a firing incident.

KARACHI — MQM Bahadurabad headquarters witnessed a tense security situation after an exchange of fire reportedly broke out between two groups, leaving two people injured and triggering panic among those present at the party’s central office.

According to initial reports, one group was holding a meeting inside the MQM Pakistan headquarters in Bahadurabad when another group arrived at the venue. A heated verbal exchange allegedly escalated into gunfire, causing people at the premises to flee in panic.

More than 100 words into the incident, MQM Bahadurabad remained under heavy attention as police teams reached the scene following the firing. The commotion also led to a rush of people leaving the area, while nearby shopkeepers shut down their businesses as a precaution amid concerns over the security situation.

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Authorities confirmed that two individuals sustained injuries, although the nature and severity of their wounds were not immediately disclosed. Police cordoned off the area and began gathering information to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting.

A large number of people remained gathered outside the MQM Pakistan headquarters even after the firing had stopped, while law enforcement personnel continued monitoring the situation to prevent any further unrest.

Officials have yet to issue a detailed statement regarding the identities of those involved or whether any arrests have been made. An investigation into the incident is underway.

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