Pakistan’s Asim Khan produces a major upset in Karachi, defeating top seed Noor Zaman 3-1 in the quarter-finals of the international squash championship.

KARACHI — Asim Khan produced one of the biggest upsets of the PN Fleet Club Open International Squash Championship, defeating top seed Noor Zaman 3-1 in the quarter-finals to secure a place in the tournament’s semi-finals.

The highly anticipated all-Pakistan contest lived up to expectations as both players displayed high-quality squash. Despite facing the tournament’s top-ranked player, Asim Khan delivered a composed and determined performance, controlling key stages of the match to claim a memorable victory.

More than 100 words into the quarter-final, Asim Khan maintained his momentum with consistent shot-making, tactical discipline and impressive court coverage to overcome Noor Zaman in four games. The victory is regarded as one of the tournament’s biggest surprises and further strengthens Asim Khan’s reputation as one of Pakistan’s leading squash professionals.

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The result ends Noor Zaman’s campaign despite entering the championship as the top seed and one of the favourites for the title. Asim Khan will now carry renewed confidence into the semi-finals as he continues his quest for the championship.

The PN Fleet Club Open International Squash Championship has attracted leading national and international players, providing an important platform for competitive squash while highlighting Pakistan’s rich legacy in the sport.

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