Healthcare leaders and Rotary officials highlight free breast cancer treatment, cervical cancer prevention and the growing concern over oral cancer in Sindh.

MMI Hospital welcomed Rotary International President-Elect Larry A. Lunsford during a visit that highlighted the hospital’s contribution to improving healthcare in Pakistan through specialised cancer treatment and preventive health initiatives. Rotary leaders and healthcare stakeholders toured the hospital’s facilities and discussed ways to strengthen collaboration in expanding access to quality medical care.

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The visit focused on MMI Hospital’s comprehensive approach to breast cancer treatment, which provides free care across the full treatment pathway, while also emphasising the importance of preventive healthcare programmes for women and vulnerable communities.

Focus on cancer treatment and prevention

During the visit, participants reviewed the hospital’s advanced medical facilities and its commitment to delivering comprehensive breast cancer treatment without financial barriers for patients.

The delegation also highlighted the importance of cervical cancer vaccination, describing it as one of the most effective preventive measures for reducing cancer-related deaths among women. Participants stressed the need to improve public awareness and expand access to vaccination programmes across Pakistan.

Concern over rising oral cancer cases

The delegation also discussed the increasing number of mouth cancer cases in Sindh with Governor Shahzad Sabir. Participants emphasised the need for stronger public awareness campaigns, early diagnosis and preventive measures to address the health risks associated with the use of gutka, chalia, naswar and other smokeless tobacco products.

They underscored the importance of coordinated efforts between healthcare institutions, public health organisations and community leaders to reduce preventable diseases through education and early intervention.

Leaders reaffirm commitment to healthier communities

Among the dignitaries attending the visit were Ajaz Saya, Shoaib Ismail, Aziz Memon, and Governor Shahzad Sabir. Participants reaffirmed their shared commitment to improving healthcare outcomes through collaboration, preventive medicine and community engagement.

The visit reflected Rotary’s continued support for public health initiatives aimed at expanding access to quality healthcare and strengthening disease prevention efforts across Pakistan.

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