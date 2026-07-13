Karachi Robbery: Doctor Killed in Bank Shootout as Robbers Escape With Rs2.5 Million

Police officers investigate the scene outside a bank in Karachi's Clifton area after a fatal robbery.

Police launch investigation after armed suspects opened fire outside a Clifton bank, leaving a young doctor dead and fleeing with part of the withdrawn cash.

Karachi Robbery turned deadly on Monday after armed robbers opened fire outside a bank in Clifton, killing a 28-year-old doctor and escaping with Rs2.5 million from cash that had just been withdrawn.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South Mahzoor Ali, the victim, identified as Akash, had withdrawn Rs5 million from a private bank near Teen Talwar along with his father and another companion. The group was travelling to deposit the money at another bank in the Boat Basin area when armed suspects intercepted their vehicle outside the bank.

Police said a security guard stationed at the bank opened fire as the robbers attempted to seize the cash. The suspects returned fire during the exchange, fatally wounding Akash.

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The attackers fled the scene with one bag containing Rs2.5 million, while the remaining amount was recovered.

Authorities confirmed that Akash was a medical doctor. Police have taken the security guard involved in the shooting into custody as part of the investigation.

Investigators said they are examining all aspects of the incident, including CCTV footage and forensic evidence, to determine the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting and identify the suspects.

Police vowed to arrest those responsible and bring them to justice.

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