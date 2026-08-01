August 1, 2026

Sania Kamran completes ISSRA National Media Workshop at NDU Islamabad

Web Desk August 1, 2026

Media professional receives alumni certificate after completing a five-day programme focused on strategic communication, national security and responsible journalism.

Sania Kamran poses with her alumni certificate after completing the 16th National Media Workshop at ISSRA, National Defence University.

Sania Kamran receives her ISSRA alumni certificate after completing the National Media Workshop.

ISSRA has awarded media professional Sania Kamran an alumni certificate after she successfully completed the 16th National Media Workshop at the Institute for Strategic Studies, Research & Analysis (ISSRA), part of the National Defence University (NDU) in Islamabad. The five-day programme brought together journalists, media professionals, policymakers, academics and senior military officials to discuss key issues shaping Pakistan’s media and strategic communication landscape.

Kamran described the achievement as a significant milestone in her professional career, saying the workshop enhanced her understanding of national security, information warfare, digital media, media ethics and the evolving responsibilities of modern journalism.

The intensive training programme featured interactive sessions with distinguished experts, senior military leadership and policymakers, providing participants with insights into strategic communication, public opinion, responsible reporting and emerging information challenges.

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Speaking after receiving her alumni certificate, Kamran expressed gratitude to ISSRA and the National Defence University for organising what she called an outstanding learning experience. She said the programme equipped participants with practical knowledge and strengthened their ability to promote ethical, responsible and impactful journalism.

She also reaffirmed her commitment to applying the skills and expertise gained during the workshop to support professional media practices and informed public discourse.

The National Media Workshop is one of ISSRA’s flagship professional development programmes, designed to strengthen collaboration between media professionals, academic institutions and national policymakers while enhancing understanding of Pakistan’s strategic environment.

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