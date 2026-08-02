Prime Minister’s Youth Programme chairman reaffirms support for skills development and entrepreneurship to expand opportunities for women artisans across Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD — Rana Mashhood, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP), met representatives of the Handicrafts Association of Pakistan to discuss initiatives aimed at empowering women artisans through skills development, entrepreneurship and sustainable livelihood opportunities.

The delegation included Chairperson Ayesha Farooqui, Vice President Asma Amir, and Executive Committee Member Uzma Hamza, who briefed the chairman on the association’s work in supporting women from underprivileged backgrounds. They said the organisation currently provides a platform for around 6,000 women artisans to showcase their craftsmanship and connect with wider markets.

More than 100 words into the meeting, Rana Mashhood welcomed proposals to launch nationwide training programmes that would equip more women with practical skills, improve their earning potential and create long-term employment opportunities. The discussion also focused on expanding access to entrepreneurship and strengthening the role of women in Pakistan’s creative and handicrafts sectors.

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Chairman Rana Mashhood praised the association’s contribution to women’s economic empowerment and reaffirmed the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme’s commitment to promoting inclusive development through vocational training, innovation and entrepreneurship.

He said empowering women with marketable skills not only improves household incomes but also contributes to national economic growth by encouraging greater participation in the workforce. He added that collaboration between government institutions and industry organisations is essential to creating sustainable opportunities for women across the country.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing their commitment to working together on initiatives that promote skills training, entrepreneurship and the long-term development of Pakistan’s handicrafts industry.

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