Six companies represented Pakistan at the premier US textile sourcing exhibition, highlighting the country’s manufacturing excellence and expanding global trade presence.

KARACHI — Texworld NYC 2026 concluded successfully in New York, with six Pakistani companies showcasing the country’s strengths in textiles, fashion apparel, denim and home furnishings at one of the United States’ leading international sourcing exhibitions.

Held from July 29 to 31 at the Javits Center in New York City, the event brought together more than 425 exhibitors from 20 countries. The exhibition, which also included Apparel Sourcing NYC and Home Textiles Sourcing NYC, is recognised as the East Coast’s largest textile and apparel sourcing platform, promoting ethical sourcing, sustainability and global business partnerships.

More than 100 words into the exhibition, Texworld NYC highlighted Pakistan’s growing role in the international textile industry. Six Pakistani companies participated in the event, reinforcing the country’s reputation as a dependable global sourcing destination known for quality manufacturing, competitive production capabilities and export-oriented products.

The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) organised the participation of A1 Infinity, Homtex Corporation, MRI Group, Niza Sports and Ruqi Sports under the Pakistan Pavilion, while Mahmood Textile Mills Ltd. participated independently.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, accompanied by the Consul General of Pakistan in New York and the Trade and Investment Counsellor, visited the Pakistan Pavilion. During the visit, the ambassador met exhibitors and praised their efforts in promoting Pakistan’s textile industry and strengthening the country’s presence in international markets.

Officials said the participation reflected Pakistan’s continued commitment to supplying high-quality textile products to international buyers while expanding its footprint in the global apparel and home textiles sectors.

The Summer 2026 edition also marked the 20th anniversary of Texworld NYC, celebrating two decades of connecting global textile manufacturers, buyers and sourcing professionals through international trade and collaboration.

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