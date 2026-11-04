Mona Jamal Brings New York Fashion Week Experience to Wedding Extravaganza 2026

Mona Jamal showcases international makeup artistry and beauty trends at Wedding Extravaganza 2026.

International makeup artist shares global beauty trends, professional techniques and creative insights at Pakistan’s major wedding showcase.

Makeup artist Mona Jamal brought her international experience and creative expertise to Wedding Extravaganza 2026, showcasing her artistry before leading names from Pakistan’s fashion and wedding industry.

Fresh from her recent experience at New York Fashion Week, Mona shared professional insights, makeup techniques and beauty trends from the international fashion scene.

Her showcase highlighted the growing influence of global beauty trends on Pakistan’s bridal and fashion industry. She also shared practical tips and techniques with attendees, offering a glimpse into the skills required on international fashion platforms.

The presentation reflected Mona’s commitment to professional development, creative expression and taking Pakistani makeup artistry beyond borders.

Collaboration with Fashion and Jewellery Designers

The showcase featured collaborations with prominent creative names, including designer Rizwan Ahmed and jewellery designer Nadia Chhotani.

Rose Muhammed, Batool Mehdi and Haya Qureshi were also associated with the presentation. Fiku Events supported the event.

Wedding Extravaganza 2026 provided a platform for fashion, beauty and wedding industry professionals to showcase their work and exchange creative ideas.

Mona Jamal’s participation connected international makeup experience with Pakistan’s growing bridal and wedding fashion scene.

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