SECP hosts NUST MBA students for an interactive session on capital markets and investor protection.

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) hosted MBA students from the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST) for an interactive session on capital markets and investor protection.

The session was jointly conducted by the SECP’s Specialized Companies Division and Investor Education and Complaints Division.

It covered Pakistan’s capital market structure, investment opportunities and the regulatory framework. Students also learned about investor rights, available safeguards and responsible investment practices.

In addition, the discussion highlighted ways to identify and avoid fraudulent investment schemes. It aimed to help students better understand the risks associated with investment decisions.

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The engagement connected academic learning with practical insights from the country’s financial regulator. It also supported the SECP’s efforts to promote financial literacy, strengthen investor awareness and encourage informed investment decisions.

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