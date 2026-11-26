Dr Ishrat Abuzar receives a commemorative shield after an interactive session at Pakistan Navy Finishing School.

Skindulgence founder leads an interactive session at PNS Karsaz and receives a commemorative shield from the school’s vice president

Dr (Lt Col) Ishrat Abuzar, an aesthetic physician and surgeon, was invited to speak at the Pakistan Navy Finishing School at PNS Karsaz in Karachi.

She held an interactive session with members of the school, discussing aesthetic treatments and related healthcare services. At the conclusion of the session, the school’s vice president presented her with a commemorative shield.

Dr Abuzar is associated with Skindulgence Health Services, which has been providing aesthetic and wellness services since 2014. The organisation says it has served thousands of clients.

Its services include skin treatments, hair regrowth procedures, thread lifts, liposuction, fat remodelling, stem cell therapy and collagen stimulation treatments. It also offers IV wellness drips and other aesthetic procedures.

Skindulgence operates clinics in Karachi and Islamabad. People can contact the organisation to learn more about its services and appointment availability.

Appointments and information:

Phone/WhatsApp: 0340-6885974, 0309-38840027

Website: www.skindulgence.pk

Clinics: Karachi and Islamabad

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