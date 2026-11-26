Israeli attacks hit Deir al-Balah and al-Shati refugee camp despite a ceasefire agreement, according to Palestinian medical sources

Five Palestinians, including Gaza’s deputy education minister and his wife, died in two Israeli strikes early Thursday, according to Palestinian medical sources.

The attacks hit Deir al-Balah in central Gaza and the al-Shati refugee camp in the north. They came despite a ceasefire agreement that took effect in October 2025.

A medical source at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital told Anadolu that an Israeli airstrike hit an apartment in a residential building in Deir al-Balah. The attack killed a man and his wife and wounded several others.

Local sources and witnesses identified the victims as Khaled Mahmoud Abu Nada, 56, and his wife, Abeer Mohammed Abu Nada, 49. They identified Abu Nada as Gaza’s deputy education minister.

Three killed in al-Shati refugee camp

Meanwhile, a medical source at al-Shifa Hospital said three Palestinians died in an Israeli attack on the al-Shati refugee camp.

The hospital also received another person with serious injuries.

Local Palestinian sources told Anadolu that an Israeli drone struck a gathering of civilians in the camp. They said the attack killed three people and wounded another.

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Separately, Israeli forces demolished Palestinian homes and other structures east of the al-Maghazi refugee camp in central Gaza. The demolitions took place near positions where Israeli troops had deployed.

Witnesses reported heavy gunfire from Israeli military vehicles. They also heard two powerful explosions across large parts of Gaza during the demolitions.

Israel claims Abu Nada was a Hamas figure

After the Deir al-Balah strike, Israeli caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz said the army had killed Abu Nada.

They described him as a Hamas figure responsible for the group’s economy and education portfolios. However, Hamas did not immediately respond to the claim.

In a joint statement, Netanyahu and Katz also claimed that Israeli forces killed 80 Hamas officials and operatives during October.

Palestinian death toll continues to rise

The attacks came despite the ceasefire agreement, which took effect on October 10, 2025.

Gaza’s Health Ministry reported on Monday that continued Israeli attacks since the truce began had killed 1,679 Palestinians and wounded 6,100 others.

The ministry also reported that Israel’s war on Gaza, which began in October 2023, had killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 176,000.

The war has also destroyed around 90 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure, according to the ministry. Women and children account for most of those killed or wounded.

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