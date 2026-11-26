KPT officials brief the Uzbek delegation on Karachi Port’s infrastructure and trade connectivity.

Talks focus on cooperation with terminal operators, Central Asian cargo movement and a proposed joint working group

A high-level Uzbek delegation visited Karachi Port Trust (KPT) to explore bilateral trade opportunities and potential cooperation with port terminal operators.

During the visit, KPT Director General Engineering Rear Admiral Kashif Munir HI(M) briefed the delegation on the port’s infrastructure, operational capacity, development projects and international connectivity.

The briefing highlighted Karachi Port’s record cargo throughput of 55.44 million tonnes and 2.73 million TEUs during the financial year 2025-26. It also covered initiatives involving digitalisation, green port development and investment opportunities.

KPT Director General Operations Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed HI(M) outlined Karachi Port’s strategic location and its potential to serve as a trade gateway for Central Asia. He highlighted the port’s position in international shipping indices, ranking 69th in the World Bank’s Container Port Performance Index (CPPI) and 34th in the Liner Shipping Connectivity Index (LSCI).

The Uzbek delegation acknowledged Karachi Port as the nearest seaport for its trade requirements. It also proposed cooperation with KPT terminal operators to facilitate cargo movement through a newly established regional dry port in Uzbekistan.

In response, Rear Admiral Kashif Munir proposed establishing a joint working group to advance the discussions. He also asked the delegation to share its cargo handling requirements and detailed proposals.

The proposals will support further deliberations between the two sides under the patronage of Pakistan’s Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

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