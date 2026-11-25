Anas Said sentenced to 15 years in prison for concealing his role in creating and distributing ISIS propaganda.

Anas Said, 30, also received lifetime supervised release after admitting he concealed his role in producing terrorist content and lied to FBI investigators.

A 30-year-old man from Houston, Texas, has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for concealing material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS) and making false statements to the FBI.

The US Department of Justice said Anas Said, a pledged ISIS supporter, also received a lifetime term of supervised release. He pleaded guilty on July 24.

Created and Distributed ISIS Propaganda

Court proceedings revealed that Said concealed his involvement in producing videos and posters glorifying ISIS and its violence.

Some of the material included threats of future attacks. One message claimed that planned attacks would make the September 11 attacks “pale in comparison”.

As part of his guilty plea, Said admitted using multiple social media accounts to publish, share and distribute ISIS propaganda. This included material he had personally helped create.

He also discussed his content with other ISIS supporters through Telegram. The conversations included feedback on media he had produced.

Concealed His Role in Terrorist Media

According to court records, Said discussed sending one of his videos to Sarh al-Khilafah, also known as Tower of the Caliphate.

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The media entity agreed to publish the video through its channel. Court records describe the organisation as an ISIS-associated outlet that produces and circulates terrorist propaganda online.

Its content includes material on operational security and guides involving chemicals and explosives. It also collects and redistributes ISIS-related content.

Said admitted that he knew the organisation worked on behalf of and in coordination with ISIS.

Before submitting his material for publication, he removed his name as the video’s designer. Prosecutors said this concealed his role in providing support to the terrorist organisation.

Admitted Making False Statements to FBI

Said also pleaded guilty to lying to law enforcement about a weapon he possessed and discussed on social media in 2023.

As part of his plea, he admitted making a statement expressing his desire to use a weapon to kill as many people as possible.

The Department of Justice said Said remains in custody while awaiting transfer to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility. Officials will determine the facility at a later date.

FBI Joint Task Force Investigated Case

The FBI Houston Joint Terrorism Task Force led the investigation, with assistance from police departments in Houston and Sugar Land and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The task force also includes Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, the Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service, IRS Criminal Investigation, US Citizenship and Immigration Services, the Secret Service, Houston Metro Police Department, Customs and Border Protection and the Federal Air Marshals Service.

Assistant US Attorneys Steven Schammel and Liesel Roscher, representing the Southern District of Texas, prosecuted the case. Trial Attorneys John Cella and Ryan White of the Justice Department’s National Security Division Counterterrorism Section assisted with the prosecution.

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