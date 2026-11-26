New facility serves a population of around one million, with specialised urology clinics twice a week

The Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) has inaugurated a Primary Health Outpatient Department (OPD) clinic in Kathore, expanding free healthcare services for residents of the remote suburban area southeast of Karachi.

The clinic will provide medical services completely free of charge and with dignity. It will offer daily primary healthcare services, along with specialised outpatient consultations for patients with urological disorders every Monday and Saturday.

According to an SIUT press release, the initiative reflects the institute’s commitment to providing quality healthcare without discrimination, particularly to underserved communities in remote areas of Sindh.

Clinic targets underserved communities

Kathore is home to an estimated one million people across approximately 382 villages, locally known as goths. SIUT identified the area as a priority because of its population needs, socioeconomic challenges and shortage of local medical facilities.

Poor transport infrastructure has also made access to healthcare difficult for many residents.

The new clinic is staffed by doctors, radiologists and paramedical personnel. SIUT’s main Karachi campus will provide technical support to ensure continued medical services.

SIUT has treated 240,000 patients since 2012

SIUT began community health operations in the Kathore region in 2012. Since then, it has provided free treatment to approximately 240,000 patients.

Siemens Opens First University-Based Power Academy at NED University in Karachi

The new facility will strengthen its existing healthcare network and bring primary medical services closer to communities with limited access to treatment.

Plans for transplant sciences institute

SIUT also plans to establish an institute for transplant sciences in Kathore’s designated Education City.

The proposed development will include teaching and training facilities in biological sciences. The institute has acquired 100 acres of land for the project.

The expansion reflects SIUT’s broader efforts to extend healthcare services, education and specialised medical training beyond its main Karachi campus.

Follow THE AZB