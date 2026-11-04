NED University Organises Robotics Exhibition, Competitions and Seminar on Intellectual and Practical Excellence

NED University showcases student innovation through robotics competitions and an academic seminar.

NED University of Engineering and Technology organised a robotics exhibition and competitions under its Department of Electronics Engineering, continuing an annual tradition of promoting innovation and technological learning.

The university also held a seminar titled “An Effective University: Intellectual and Practical”, bringing together academics and religious scholars to discuss the role of knowledge, values and the Quran in society.

According to university spokesperson Farwa Hassan, the robotics exhibition and competitions aimed to introduce students to emerging technology trends and provide a platform to showcase their technical abilities.

Dr Saadia Muneeza Faraz, Chairperson of the Department of Electronics Engineering, said the activities help introduce new technological developments to students. She added that collaboration between industry and academia also provides young people with opportunities to demonstrate their talent.

Seminar Highlights the Quran’s Role in Social Development

The university organised the seminar under the theme “An Effective University: Intellectual and Practical”.

The speakers included Dr Muhammad Baqir Chit Chian, Dr Syed Ali Abbas Naqvi, Chairman of Idara Al-Tanzeel Pakistan, NED University Professor Dr Farooq Hassan and Dr Shahab Tahzeeb.

The speakers stressed that societies can achieve excellence through a strong connection with the Quran.

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They highlighted the Quran as the word of God and a guide to action, describing its teachings as essential to social progress and development.

The seminar also emphasised the importance of combining intellectual understanding with practical application to build a productive society.

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