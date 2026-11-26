An 18-year-old was shot during a robbery in Karachi’s Paposh Nagar area.

18-year-old wounded after resisting armed suspects in Paposh Nagar; Hashmi urges police to arrest those responsible

The 18-year-old son of senior photojournalist Arshad Hashmi was shot and wounded while resisting a robbery in Karachi’s Paposh Nagar area.

The incident occurred on the night between Wednesday and Thursday near Tanveer Shaheed Park in Sector 5-A. According to the information provided, unidentified assailants opened fire after the teenager, identified as Shehryar, resisted the robbery.

The injured teenager was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment.

Following the incident, Hashmi appealed to Sindh Inspector General of Police Javed Alam Odho and Karachi Additional Inspector General Azad Khan to take notice of rising street crime.

He also urged the police to ensure the immediate arrest of the suspects involved in the shooting and bring those responsible to justice.

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