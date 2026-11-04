Children’s Theatre, Music, Film and Flamenco Take Centre Stage on Sixth Day of World Culture Festival Karachi 2026

Spanish Flamenco and international theatre performances highlight the sixth day of World Culture Festival Karachi 2026.

Children’s theatre, music, film, dance and language-themed drama took centre stage on the sixth day of the 25-day 3rd World Culture Festival Karachi 2026, organised by the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi.

The day featured two international children’s theatre productions, a music workshop, Polish short films and the Urdu-English play English Only. A special Spanish Flamenco performance, Flamenco Blanco Flamenco, also captivated audiences.

Polish Theatre Presents a New Take on Little Red Riding Hood

The children’s programme opened with Little Red Riding Hood, presented by Poland’s Miniatura City Theatre.

Chile-born artist David Zawalla conceptualised, directed and designed the production. It offered a contemporary interpretation of the familiar fairy tale against a futuristic backdrop.

Using puppetry, the play explored survival, environmental pollution and the consequences of waste. Strange creatures emerged from discarded materials, while the story followed the struggle of the last human girl on a devastated Earth.

Norwegian Detectives Take Children on an Adventure

Norwegian theatre group Erler Teaterkompani presented Gangster Hunting with Daisy Detective.

The adventure followed detective Daisy as she investigated a mysterious case and pursued a gangster. The production also invited children to join the investigation and search for clues.

This interactive approach encouraged young audiences to develop curiosity, observation and problem-solving skills.

Serbian Musician Leads Improvisation Workshop

Music enthusiasts attended a special workshop titled Jam and Improvisation, conducted by Serbian guitarist and musician Aleksandar Lipovan.

The session explored live jamming, contemporary guitar techniques, instrumental harmony and spontaneous music creation.

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Young musicians also took part in practical exercises, gaining an opportunity to experiment with musical ideas and creative improvisation.

Polish Short Films Explore Human Experiences

The film screening segment featured four Polish short films: Blue Bird, Momo & Lulu, Dream Up the Title and The Town That Drove Away.

The films explored loneliness, acceptance, human relationships, dreams and identity. They also examined migration and the connection people maintain with their roots through different creative approaches.

English Only Explores Language and Identity

At 7 pm, the Urdu-English theatre production English Only, directed by Awab Bin Farhat, was staged.

Set in an English-language classroom in Karachi, the play followed four students united by their ambition to master English.

Through comedy and drama, the production examined language, identity, personal aspirations and friendship. It also highlighted the emotional cost of distancing oneself from cultural roots.

Spanish Flamenco Captivates Festival Audiences

One of the day’s major highlights was Spain’s special dance presentation, Flamenco Blanco Flamenco, under the title The Grace of Movement.

The performers showcased the traditional Spanish art of Flamenco through expressive hand movements, intricate footwork and rhythmic music.

The performance reflected the emotional depth, energy and expressive spirit of Spanish culture. Audiences responded with enthusiastic applause, warmly appreciating the artists.

The sixth day’s programme once again demonstrated the festival’s international character, bringing together diverse artistic traditions and providing audiences with opportunities to experience theatre, music, cinema and dance from different cultures.

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