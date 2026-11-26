President Masoud Pezeshkian calls for national unity as US envoy Jared Kushner signals Washington has not ruled out further military action

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said Iran will not bow to pressure from the United States and Israel, stressing that national unity remains essential to confronting external challenges.

According to state news agency IRNA, Pezeshkian made the remarks during a visit to Razavi Khorasan Province on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

He said the Iranian people had “stood and will continue to stand to the last breath in defence of their country”. He added that Iran would not surrender to aggression from any state.

Despite sanctions, military aggression and pressure from Washington and Tel Aviv, Iran had continued to make progress, Pezeshkian said.

He accused Iran’s adversaries of seeking to obstruct its development. According to IRNA, he said they were intensifying economic pressure and exploiting social divisions to advance their objectives.

Pezeshkian also called for a resolution to the current “neither war nor peace” situation. However, he stressed that determining the country’s future course did not necessarily mean choosing war.

Kushner says Trump keeps all options open

Meanwhile, US envoy Jared Kushner has said President Donald Trump is keeping all options open regarding Iran, including possible further military action.

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Speaking to Mathias Döpfner on the MD Meets podcast, Kushner confirmed that he had met Iranian representatives on several occasions. He also said he had worked with Vice President JD Vance on the conflict.

Asked whether Washington might take further military action, Kushner said: “President Trump always keeps all his options on the table.”

According to Al Jazeera, Kushner described Trump as “very focused” on Iran. He said the president had assembled a team to address the crisis.

Kushner also criticised European countries’ response to the situation. Asked whether they were doing enough to support Washington’s approach, he said Europeans asked a great deal of America.

He added that Europe’s response to the Iranian situation had not impressed him.

Explosion reported near tanker west of Dubai

Separately, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency reported an explosion near a tanker about 50 nautical miles west of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday.

The vessel’s master reported an explosion caused by an unknown projectile, according to a UKMTO advisory.

The tanker sustained no damage, and authorities reported no environmental impact. All crew members were safe and accounted for, the agency said.

The incident adds to security concerns surrounding maritime activity in the wider region as tensions involving Iran, the United States and Israel continue.

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