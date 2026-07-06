Mirpurkhas Mangoes: Rotary Showcases Sindh’s Famous Fruit at Karachi Event

KARACHI: Mirpurkhas Mangoes took centre stage during a Mini Mango Festival organised by the Rotary Club of Mirpurkhas Central at the Rotary District 3271 Installation Ceremony held at the PC Hotel Karachi.

The exhibition showcased a wide variety of premium-quality mangoes grown by local farmers from Mirpurkhas, highlighting the district’s rich agricultural heritage and internationally recognised fruit industry. The initiative aimed to promote Sindh’s famous mangoes to a wider national and international audience.

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The event attracted diplomats, embassy representatives, Rotary leaders and distinguished guests from Australia, Japan, China and several Arab countries. Visitors expressed keen interest in the unique taste, quality and diverse varieties of Mirpurkhas mangoes, while many also explored opportunities for future trade and commercial cooperation.

The Mini Mango Festival was organised with the support of local growers and members of the Rotary Club of Mirpurkhas Central. Among those present were Club President Wali Muhammad Lashari, former President Muhammad Bakhsh Kapri, Dr Abdul Waheed Khaskheli, Ghulam Mustafa Bughio, Shahid Ur Rehman, Muhammad Rafiq Laghari, Ali Hassan Noon, Dr Ismail Shar, Dr Muhammad Ali Memon, Muhammad Iqbal Sand, Nazir Ahmed Deetho, Dr Pir Ghulam Nabi Shah Jilani, Sher Muhammad Solangi, Shah Baig Mari and other Rotarians.

Organisers said the initiative not only promoted Mirpurkhas’ agricultural identity but also recognised the hard work of local farmers while introducing international guests to the region’s cultural heritage and hospitality.

The festival reinforced Mirpurkhas’ reputation as Pakistan’s leading mango-producing region and highlighted the export potential of its premium-quality fruit in international markets.

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