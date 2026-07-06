July 7, 2026

La Khaas: Shanzay Set to Lead Imran Nawaz’s New Karachi Stage Production

Web Desk July 7, 2026

The acclaimed actress returns to the theatre with an emotionally demanding role in a social drama premiering on July 11 at Karachi’s Open Air Theatre.

Actress Shanzay rehearsing for her lead performance in the stage play La Khaas, written and directed by Imran Nawaz.

Shanzay takes the lead role in the upcoming stage drama La Khaas.

KARACHI: La Khaas will see acclaimed actress Shanzay take the lead role in a new stage production written and directed by Imran Nawaz. The play is scheduled to be performed on July 11 at the Open Air Theatre in Karachi.

The social drama explores the complexities of human relationships, societal pressures and personal choices. Alongside directing the production, Imran Nawaz will also appear in a prominent role.

Shanzay returns to the stage after the success of her previous production, Kunwari Maa, which received widespread appreciation from audiences and theatre critics. Her performances have earned recognition for their emotional depth and realistic portrayal of complex characters.

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Theatre circles regard Shanzay as one of Karachi’s most versatile stage performers, praising her ability to fully embody each role and deliver performances that resonate with audiences.

Speaking about the production, Imran Nawaz described Shanzay’s character in La Khaas as emotionally intense and artistically demanding. He expressed confidence that audiences would respond positively to her latest performance, just as they did to her previous stage work.

The upcoming production is expected to attract theatre enthusiasts with its socially relevant storyline and strong cast, adding another significant presentation to Karachi’s live theatre calendar.

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