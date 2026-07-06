Indus Waters Treaty: Army Reaffirms Commitment to Protect Pakistan’s Water Rights

Corps Commanders’ Conference reviews national security, regional developments and counterterrorism operations, while reaffirming support for Pakistan’s water interests under the Indus Waters Treaty.

RAWALPINDI: Indus Waters Treaty issues featured prominently at the 276th Corps Commanders’ Conference, where Pakistan’s military leadership reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the country’s water rights and addressing evolving national security challenges.

The conference was chaired by Chief of Defence Staff and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters (GHQ), according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The forum reviewed developments related to the Indus Waters Treaty and reaffirmed the National Security Committee’s directives issued on April 24, 2025, following India’s decision to suspend the treaty. The military leadership said it remained committed to taking all necessary measures, in line with government policy, to safeguard Pakistan’s rightful share of water under the agreement.

The participants also reviewed the country’s overall security situation and expressed concern over what they described as an increase in hybrid warfare and disinformation campaigns targeting Pakistan. The forum condemned all forms of state-sponsored financing, facilitation and support for proxy groups, stating that any attempts to destabilise the country would be met with a coordinated and determined response.

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Discussing regional developments, the military leadership acknowledged Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to promote dialogue, de-escalation and regional stability. The conference reaffirmed the country’s support for the peaceful resolution of international disputes through diplomacy, adherence to international law and greater regional cooperation.

The forum also reiterated Pakistan’s position on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), condemning alleged human rights violations and demographic changes in the territory. Participants reaffirmed Pakistan’s diplomatic, political and moral support for the Kashmiri people’s right to self-determination in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The conference expressed concern over militant groups allegedly operating from Afghan territory and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continuing intelligence-based operations under Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq against terrorist threats. Military commanders stressed the importance of strengthening governance, improving public services and disrupting criminal networks that support militancy in affected areas.

The participants paid tribute to members of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies and civilians who lost their lives in the line of duty, describing their sacrifices as central to Pakistan’s security and resilience.

The forum also reviewed the operational preparedness of the armed forces and expressed satisfaction with their readiness to respond to conventional, sub-conventional and hybrid threats.

In his concluding remarks, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir directed commanders to accelerate the implementation of the military’s multi-domain transformation plan in response to the changing nature of modern warfare. He also instructed commanders to maintain the highest levels of vigilance, operational readiness and professional excellence while safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty and national interests.

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