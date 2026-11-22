Arsenal and Newcastle share the points after a dramatic 2-2 Premier League encounter.

Noni Madueke rescues a point for the Gunners after Harvey Barnes and Malick Thiaw turn the game around, leaving Mikel Arteta frustrated.

Arsenal missed the opportunity to establish an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League after Newcastle fought back from a goal down to secure a 2-2 draw on Saturday.

The Gunners dominated the first half and took the lead through Eberechi Eze. However, Newcastle produced a spirited response after the break, with Harvey Barnes and Malick Thiaw putting the hosts ahead.

Noni Madueke rescued a point for Arsenal with a late equaliser, extending their lead over second-placed Brighton to six points. Brighton can reduce the gap to three when they travel to Hull on Sunday.

The result also leaves Arsenal six points ahead of third-placed Manchester City, whom they face next weekend.

However, goalkeeper David Raya’s injury could create another challenge for Arteta as Arsenal continue their title campaign.

Arteta admitted that his side had surrendered two valuable points despite controlling much of the match.

“We had some outstanding individual performances today for 70 minutes. But at this level, it requires 96 minutes, unless you score three or four goals,” he said.

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The Arsenal manager added that maintaining their performance throughout the entire match remains an important step for his team.

Newcastle remain in the bottom half of the table after recording just one victory in their last six matches across all competitions.

Nevertheless, manager Matthias Jaissle welcomed his team’s second-half performance after a difficult start to his tenure at St James’ Park.

He said the atmosphere and energy inside the stadium helped Newcastle believe they could turn the game around.

Jaissle also described the draw against the Premier League leaders as a result his team could build on.

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Madueke continued his impressive performances in the absence of injured Bukayo Saka. The winger struck the post early in the match as Arsenal looked to establish control.

The breakthrough arrived 12 minutes before half-time. Kai Havertz capitalised on a poor touch from Lewis Hall before setting up Eze, who fired a powerful finish past goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek.

Jaissle’s half-time team talk transformed Newcastle’s approach. The hosts returned with greater energy and began putting Arsenal under pressure.

Arsenal also contributed to their opponents’ revival. Martin Odegaard mishit a long pass, allowing William Osula to set up Barnes, who scored the equaliser.

The goal unsettled Arsenal, who had kept seven clean sheets in their opening 10 league matches.

Newcastle then completed their comeback 13 minutes later. Dan Burn found space from a corner and directed a header towards goal. Raya parried the effort, but Thiaw reacted quickly and bundled the rebound into the net.

Raya suffered an injury during the sequence and left the field shortly afterwards. Kepa Arrizabalaga replaced the Spanish goalkeeper.

His absence could become a significant concern for Arsenal if the injury keeps him out for an extended period.

Arsenal eventually regained their composure and found an equaliser to avoid defeat.

Odegaard recovered from his earlier mistake by sending Madueke through on the right. The winger cut inside and attempted a shot that took a deflection before slipping past Hornicek.

The equaliser secured a valuable point for Arsenal, although Arteta’s side will regret missing the opportunity to extend their advantage at the top of the Premier League.

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