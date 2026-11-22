Real Madrid celebrate their late victory over Celta Vigo after Carlos Espi scores the decisive goal.

Jude Bellingham equalises after Kylian Mbappe misses a penalty, before substitute Carlos Espi strikes in the 85th minute to keep Madrid’s title hopes on track.

Real Madrid secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo on Saturday as substitute Carlos Espi scored a late winner at the Santiago Bernabeu, moving the Spanish giants level on points with La Liga leaders Barcelona.

Madrid will look to maintain their momentum after recording nine consecutive victories across all competitions. Barcelona face Villarreal on Sunday and can restore their three-point advantage over Jose Mourinho’s side.

Espi, who has made important contributions from the bench this season, completed Madrid’s comeback after Pablo Duran gave Celta Vigo an early lead.

Kylian Mbappe endured a frustrating evening after missing a first-half penalty. However, Jude Bellingham restored parity before Espi struck in the 85th minute to secure all three points.

“It’s a dream day. I really wanted to score here at home in front of all the Madrid fans. It’s a day I dreamed of, and I’m really happy,” Espi told Real Madrid TV.

He added that he always tries to follow the coach’s instructions and make the most of every opportunity to help the team.

Mourinho praised his players for securing the victory after the international break, when several major European clubs dropped points.

He pointed to Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea and Bayern Munich as examples of leading teams that struggled during the weekend.

“It’s a complicated period… the points today are points made of gold,” Mourinho said.

The Portuguese coach started with Vinicius Junior on the bench. The Brazilian winger returned to La Liga action after serving a four-match suspension for pulling an opponent’s hair. He later played a key role in both Madrid goals after entering the match as a substitute.

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Celta Vigo stunned the hosts in the sixth minute. Spanish forward Pablo Duran finished a well-worked attacking move after Williot Swedberg split Madrid’s defence with a pass through Dean Huijsen’s legs.

Madrid created several opportunities to equalise. Yan Diomande delivered a dangerous cross, but Bernardo Silva failed to convert it with a diving header.

Mbappe then missed an even clearer opportunity from the penalty spot. Javi Rodriguez pulled the French forward back inside the box, but the resulting penalty flew high over the crossbar. It marked Mbappe’s second penalty miss of the season.

Former tennis star Rafael Nadal, whom Real Madrid appointed to the club’s board earlier that day during its general assembly, watched the miss in disbelief.

Espi Delivers Again as Madrid Complete Comeback

Vinicius entered the match early in the second half and immediately influenced Madrid’s attack.

In the 66th minute, he supplied Mbappe, who set up Bellingham. The English midfielder powered the ball into the bottom corner to score his fifth league goal of the season.

Eduardo Camavinga narrowly missed another opportunity as Madrid pushed for a winner.

The breakthrough finally arrived five minutes before full-time. Bellingham drove forward and passed to Vinicius, who delivered a cross towards Espi, the summer signing from Levante.

Celta goalkeeper Ionut Radu initially saved Espi’s header, but the forward reacted quickly and converted the rebound to complete Madrid’s comeback.

The goal marked Espi’s third La Liga strike of the season. Madrid have won each match in which he has scored, with all three goals securing late victories.

Mourinho also praised his substitutes for putting the team’s interests first.

“It’s about human values, knowing that the team is more important than any of us,” he said. “If it’s 90 minutes, it’s 90 — if it’s one, it’s one.”

Elsewhere, Kike Salas rescued a point for Sevilla in a 1-1 derby draw against Real Betis.

Betis, managed by Manuel Pellegrini, took the lead early in the second half through Antony’s deflected effort.

However, Sevilla equalised in the 91st minute when Salas fired a low shot past goalkeeper Alvaro Valles, who failed to keep the effort out.

“We let two points slip away in the final minutes with a completely avoidable goal,” Pellegrini said.

Valencia also secured an important result, beating Rayo Vallecano 1-0 away from home to provisionally climb out of the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Alaves defeated Deportivo La Coruna 3-1 to move up to eighth place.

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