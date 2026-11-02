Arsenal Beat Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield to Move Three Points Clear

Arsenal moved three points clear at the top of the Premier League after Kai Havertz secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

The German forward scored in the 16th minute, finishing Declan Rice’s low cross after Liverpool lost possession while trying to play out from defence.

The victory marked Arsenal’s first Premier League win at Anfield in 14 years. It also extended their strong league run and left Liverpool nine points behind the leaders in fifth place.

Havertz Delivers Early Breakthrough

Arsenal started with purpose and quickly put Liverpool under pressure.

Havertz had struggled in front of goal during the midweek League Cup defeat to fourth-tier Fleetwood. However, he made no mistake when Rice delivered a low ball across the penalty area.

The forward finished from close range to give Arsenal the lead.

Liverpool responded with an attacking spell that tested the visitors. Florian Wirtz curled a free-kick against the crossbar, while Alexis Mac Allister sent a promising header over the goal.

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The hosts also appealed for a penalty after Jurrien Timber pulled Alexander Isak’s shirt. However, the referee did not award a spot-kick.

Liverpool Fail to Convert Chances

Liverpool created further pressure before half-time but could not find an equaliser.

The hosts continued to search for a breakthrough after the interval. Arsenal, however, tightened their defensive shape and limited Liverpool’s clear opportunities.

Alisson Becker kept Liverpool in the contest with an impressive save to deny Christos Tzolis, whose effort was heading towards the bottom corner.

Liverpool eventually struggled to break through Arsenal’s defence. The visitors held on to secure another clean sheet and an important away victory.

Arteta Praises Arsenal’s Response

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta praised his players after the result.

“It’s been such a long time without this feeling here, that we really needed it,” he said.

“We are extremely proud of what the team, the players, everybody has done.”

The victory followed Arsenal’s shock League Cup exit against fourth-tier Fleetwood earlier in the week. Arteta had strongly criticised his team’s performance after that defeat.

The response at Anfield gave the manager the result he wanted.

Liverpool Remain Fifth After Defeat

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola acknowledged Arsenal’s performance but expressed frustration over the penalty appeal involving Isak.

He praised his players’ reaction after conceding but said they needed to keep improving as the season progressed.

The result left Liverpool fifth, nine points behind Arsenal. The Reds had entered the match hoping to strengthen their position among the leading sides.

Arsenal, meanwhile, moved three points clear of Manchester City and strengthened their position at the top of the Premier League.

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