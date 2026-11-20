Dhaka: The Pakistan team poses for a group photo with the trophy at the closing ceremony of the 2nd Asia Cup Blind T20 Cricket Tournament. Also seen on the occasion are the chief guest, Rangpur Riders Managing Director Shahzad Akbar Subhan; Pakistan High Commissioner Imran Haider; World Blind Cricket Council President Syed Sultan Shah; and others.

Pakistan claims the Blind T20 Asia Cup title after rain prevents the final against India in Dhaka. The match referee awards the victory under tournament rules.

Pakistan’s blind cricket team has won the Asia Cup Blind T20 Cricket Tournament after finishing at the top of the competition.

Persistent rain prevented the scheduled final between Pakistan and India at Anwar Cricket Stadium in Bashundhara. Consequently, the match referee declared Pakistan the winner in accordance with the tournament’s playing conditions.

Pakistan tops league stage

Pakistan secured the championship after winning all three of its league matches. The team defeated Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and India.

Pakistan also finished ahead of India on points, net run rate and head-to-head record.

Tournament organisers had shared the rules and regulations with all participating teams on November 7. The competition began on November 15.

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Under Clause 27 of the playing conditions, the match referee awarded the title to Pakistan after the final could not take place.

Indian team skips closing ceremony

The Indian team reportedly engaged in a prolonged argument with the umpires and match referee. It later left the stadium without attending the closing ceremony or accepting the runner-up trophy.

Bangladesh Cricket Board Director Abdullah Al-Fuad attended the ceremony as chief guest. He distributed awards among the participating players.

Other distinguished guests included Rangpur Riders Director Shahzad Akbar Subhan, Pakistan’s High Commissioner Imran Haider, World Blind Cricket Council President Syed Sultan Shah and International Director Moeen Iqbal.

Pakistan receives championship trophy

Pakistan’s captain expressed happiness over the team’s achievement. He highlighted the significance of winning all three league matches.

The victorious team received a trophy and a cash prize of 300,000 Bangladeshi taka.

Pakistan’s unbeaten league-stage performance secured its place at the top of the tournament. The team now celebrates another major achievement in blind cricket.

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