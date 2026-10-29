October 29, 2026

KPT Highlights Record Performance and Logistics Reforms at Port and Shipping Conference

Web Desk October 29, 2026
Karachi Port Trust Chairman Rear Admiral Shahid Ahmed addresses the 16th Annual Port and Shipping, Logistics and Supply Chain Management Conference.

Karachi Port development and logistics reforms take centre stage at the 16th Port and Shipping Conference.

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Chairman Rear Admiral Shahid Ahmed SI(M), S.Bt (Retd), highlighted Karachi Port’s record performance and development plans at the 16th Annual Port & Shipping, Logistics and Supply Chain Management Conference.

The Professional Network organised the conference under the theme, “Capitalising on Pakistan’s Maritime Transformation”.

Consul General of Japan H.E. Hattori Masaru attended as the chief guest. Other speakers included Bangladesh Consul General H.E. Saquib Sadaqat and Port Qasim Authority (PQA) Chairman Rear Admiral Syed Moazzam Ilyas HI(M) (Retd).

Aslam Pakhali, Acting President of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), and Ateeq Ur Rehman, Chairman of Bahria University’s Corporate Advisory Committee, also addressed the gathering.

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KPT Focuses on Faster Cargo Clearance

Chairman KPT outlined measures to reduce cargo dwell time and logistics costs. These include advance filing of Goods Declarations and round-the-clock customs clearance.

He also highlighted night-time inspections, electronic Delivery Orders and streamlined transshipment procedures. These measures aim to speed up cargo movement and improve trade facilitation.

Reducing delays at ports can help businesses manage logistics costs and improve supply chain efficiency.

Connectivity Projects to Strengthen Maritime Trade

Rear Admiral Shahid Ahmed also highlighted major transport and connectivity projects. These include the Pipri Freight Corridor, Main Line-1 (ML-1), M-10 and Malir Expressway.

The projects aim to improve links between ports, transport networks and commercial centres. Better connectivity can support cargo movement and strengthen Karachi Port’s role in Pakistan’s trade network.

The chairman also discussed dredging, digitalisation and greener port operations. These initiatives aim to improve operational efficiency and enhance the port’s competitiveness.

Conference Highlights Maritime Transformation

The conference brought together representatives from government, diplomatic missions, port authorities and the business community. Discussions focused on Pakistan’s maritime development and the role of logistics reforms in supporting trade.

The event concluded with the presentation of shields to the speakers, followed by a group photograph.

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