Rotary Club of Hyderabad Mehran Organises Plantation Drive at Sindh University

Plantation Drive at the University of Sindh, Jamshoro, promotes environmental awareness and a greener Pakistan.

Rotary Club of Hyderabad Mehran organised a plantation drive at the University of Sindh, Jamshoro, to promote environmental awareness and sustainability.

The event began with an awareness walk led by University of Sindh Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Muhammad Marri (TI). Academics, Rotarians, students and community members joined the walk to highlight the importance of protecting the environment.

Participants included Prof. Dr. Rabia Asma Memon, Director of the Institute of Plant Sciences, and Prof. Dr. Arfana Mallah, Director of the M.A. Kazi Institute of Chemistry.

Plantation In-charge Munawar Hussain Rajar also participated. Rotary representatives included Assistant Governor Zone 10 Rtn. Muhammad Imran Khan, Event Chair Rtn. Suresh Kumar Wadhwani and Rtn. Isaac S. Rafiq.

Heads of departments, professors, students and children from SOS Village also took part in the activity.

Promoting a Greener Future

Following the awareness walk, participants planted trees in collaboration with Breathe Green Hyderabad.

The initiative highlighted the role of community partnerships in promoting environmental protection. It also encouraged students and young people to take part in practical efforts to create greener spaces.

Rotary Club of Hyderabad Mehran reaffirmed its commitment to environmental sustainability through the activity. The plantation drive also reflected Rotary’s wider focus on community service and environmental awareness.

The event concluded with a shared commitment to protecting nature and supporting a greener future for coming generations.

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