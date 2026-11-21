Officials highlight the importance of co-curricular activities in developing students’ intellectual abilities, creativity and character.

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) has honoured students who secured top positions in its Students’ Week 2025–26 competitions.

The board organised a prize distribution ceremony at its office. Successful students received shields and certificates of appreciation.

Students from public and private schools across Karachi took part in various co-curricular competitions during Students’ Week.

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Chairman of the Inter Board Committee, Faqir Muhammad Lakho, attended the ceremony as the chief guest. BSEK Chairman Prof. Musharraf Ali Rajput also attended.

Controller of Examinations Ahmed Khan Chhutto, Prof. Ashfaq Baig and other board officials and employees were present.

Officials highlight value of co-curricular activities

Faqir Muhammad Lakho said co-curricular activities play an important role in students’ development. They help improve intellectual and creative abilities. They also contribute to character building.

Prof. Musharraf Ali Rajput said Students’ Week gives young people opportunities to showcase their abilities. He added that such activities encourage students to develop their talents and move forward.

The ceremony recognised the achievements of students who performed well in the competitions. It also encouraged greater participation in educational and co-curricular activities.

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