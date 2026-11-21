Canada’s High Commissioner to Pakistan, Tarik Ali Khan, met Sindh Governor Nehal Hashmi in Karachi to discuss bilateral trade, cultural cooperation, education and stronger people-to-people ties during the World Culture Festival.

KARACHI, November 21, 2026: Canada’s High Commissioner to Pakistan, H.E. Tarik Ali Khan, met Sindh Governor H.E. Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi at Governor House Karachi on Saturday to discuss strengthening bilateral relations, expanding trade and promoting cultural cooperation between the two countries.

The Canadian High Commissioner was accompanied by artists visiting Pakistan to participate in the World Culture Festival, including filmmakers Lori Braun and Anam Abbas, and musician DJ Mixwell.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the longstanding relationship between Canada and Pakistan, with particular emphasis on expanding trade, strengthening people-to-people connections and exploring new avenues of cooperation.

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They also acknowledged the important role of the Pakistani-Canadian diaspora in building stronger ties and serving as a bridge between the two countries.

The discussions covered potential collaboration in the creative industries, education and business. Governor Nehal Hashmi welcomed the Canadian artists to Karachi and appreciated the World Culture Festival’s contribution to promoting cultural exchange and bringing international artists together.

High Commissioner Tarik Ali Khan thanked the Governor for his hospitality. Both sides expressed their commitment to further strengthening Canada-Pakistan relations through increased cooperation and engagement.

Following the meeting, the Canadian High Commissioner and members of the visiting delegation toured the historic room of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah at Governor House, reflecting on the country’s founding history and heritage.

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