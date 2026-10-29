Third World Culture Festival Karachi 2026 Opens with Artists from 150 Countries

The Third World Culture Festival Karachi 2026 opened today at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated the 25-day event, which aims to promote peace, equality and cultural exchange.

Around 1,000 artists from 150 countries are expected to participate. Artists from all provinces of Pakistan will also showcase the country’s cultural diversity.

Ahead of the opening, Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmed Shah and Provincial Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah briefed the media. International artists also attended the press conference.

Muhammad Ahmed Shah said the festival focused on cultural harmony rather than setting records. He said its message centred on peace, love, equality and respect for all people.

He added that the festival had helped raise Pakistan’s profile on the international cultural stage over the past two years.

Artists Unite to Promote Peace and Equality

Shah said the festival would bring together artists from different backgrounds and creative disciplines. Participants include dancers, musicians, theatre performers, filmmakers, directors, painters and sculptors.

Around 80 to 85 per cent of this year’s participants are new to the festival. Organisers are also working to include artists with special needs.

The programme will feature collaborations between Pakistani and international performers. These projects will also give Arts Council students opportunities to learn from artists around the world.

Shah stressed that discrimination based on race, colour, caste, religion or gender had no place in the arts. He said every participant would receive equal respect, regardless of nationality or financial circumstances.

Organisers are also supporting international artists who face financial difficulties. Shah said artists were travelling to Pakistan despite restrictions and challenges in some countries.

International Performances and Cultural Showcases

The festival will feature art exhibitions, concerts, theatre productions, music and dance performances. Its programme includes internationally acclaimed pianists, Spanish flamenco performers and artists associated with the British Royal Ballet.

Around 70 performers from two Russian dance groups are expected to participate. Tajikistan’s presidential orchestra will also feature in the programme.

Artists from Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and several African countries are travelling to Karachi. Five groups from Spain are scheduled to take part.

Shah said the Spanish ambassador would not attend because of three days of mourning following a train accident in Spain.

The festival will also present Layla Majnun on October 31. The production will feature a group of Iranian-origin artists, most of whom are based in France, the United Kingdom and other countries.

The programme aims to introduce audiences to traditional musical heritage and artistic practices from different parts of the world. It will also showcase contemporary creative work.

Most Festival Activities to Be Free

Organisers said 97 to 98 per cent of festival activities would be free to the public. Visitors can register online to attend.

However, registration may close when venues reach capacity. The Arts Council is making additional arrangements to manage expected crowds.

Shah said the festival also provides opportunities through international scholarships and artist residency programmes. The Arts Council is exploring cultural cooperation with Guinness World Records, Art Paris and the European Union.

Discussions are under way to develop joint cultural activities with all 27 EU member states.

Sindh Government Backs Cultural Exchange

Provincial Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah welcomed the international participants. He said art could overcome language barriers and communicate universal messages of peace and love.

The minister called for countries to ease visa restrictions on artists. He said greater freedom to travel would help performers share their work across borders.

He also said international visitors would experience Pakistan’s hospitality, culture and heritage firsthand. Organisers have arranged visits to Karachi’s historic landmarks, cultural sites and coastal areas. Guests will also have opportunities to sample local cuisine.

According to the minister, these experiences could help challenge negative perceptions of Pakistan and strengthen cultural understanding.

He reaffirmed the Sindh government’s support for the festival and praised the media’s coverage. He also said the programme would represent the cultural traditions of all Pakistani provinces.

Mehran Night to Celebrate Pakistani Traditions

A special Mehran Night will showcase regional music and performers. The programme will feature a local female artist whose photograph appeared in New York’s Times Square, along with Raja Faqir and other performers.

Each night will highlight the artistic traditions of different regions. The programme will include performances representing Sindh, Balochistan and other parts of Pakistan.

The organisers said these performances would help audiences appreciate the country’s diverse cultural heritage.

Arts Council Signs Cultural Exchange Agreements

During the press conference, the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi signed memoranda of understanding on cultural exchange with Ecuador and Mexico.

The agreements aim to create opportunities for artists from the participating countries to perform and teach their art abroad. They will also support Pakistani artists and students seeking to join cultural and artistic activities overseas.

The Arts Council has previously signed similar cultural agreements with the United Kingdom, France and partners in Latin America.

Opening-Day Workshops and Qawwali Draw Crowds

The opening-day programme featured an Ecuadorian dance workshop by the group Away Runakuna. The workshop introduced participants to distinctive dance styles and techniques.

French hip-hop dance group Zigzag and Cie Alexandra N’ Possee also performed. Their presentation received appreciation from the audience.

The day’s programme included a Qawwali Night featuring renowned qawwal Hamza Akram and his group. Thousands of spectators attended the performance and applauded the traditional qawwali presentation.

The festival will continue over the next 25 days with performances, exhibitions and cultural exchanges. Organisers hope the event will strengthen international artistic partnerships and bring communities closer through shared cultural experiences.

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