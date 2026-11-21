Sharjeel Inam Memon says the platform will offer international project opportunities, support women working from home and help expand the province’s digital economy.

The Sindh Government is preparing to connect skilled young people with international freelancing opportunities. It will introduce a new system through its IWork4Sindh platform.

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced the initiative. He said the government was developing a system to help freelancers secure projects in the global market.

Freelancing has become an important source of employment and income worldwide, he said. Young people in Sindh have considerable potential. However, they need easier access to international clients and projects.

Memon also oversees Information, Transport and Mass Transit. He said the initiative would help skilled people earn international income. They would be able to work from their homes or cities.

IWork4Sindh to offer international project opportunities

The proposed system will provide daily updates on international freelancing assignments. It will also share details of available projects through the IWork4Sindh platform.

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A dedicated team will identify suitable opportunities and submit bids. Once the team secures projects, it will assign them to skilled freelancers. Professionals and business Organisations across Sindh will also be eligible.

Memon said the initiative would help young people turn their skills into income. It would also create new employment opportunities.

He added that the Programme could strengthen the province’s digital economy. It could also generate foreign exchange through international projects.

Initiative to support women working from home

The government is also introducing a special feature to encourage women’s participation. It will provide women with opportunities to work from home.

They will also gain access to international freelancing projects.

Memon said the government wanted young people across Sindh to use their abilities. Their professional skills could help the province become an active part of the digital economy.

The initiative aims to expand access to international work. It also seeks to create employment and strengthen Sindh’s role in the global digital marketplace.

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