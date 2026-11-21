KARACHI, Pakistan – November 21, 2026 – The High Court of Sindh has directed the Wilmar Group’s petitioner in J.C.M. No. 14 of 2026 and Ms. Lie Hong Hwa, the Wilmar Group’s nominee director on the board of Unity Foods Limited, to explain in writing why contempt of court proceedings should not be initiated against them. The direction, made by Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz at a hearing on November 18, 2026 in the consolidated proceedings (J.C.M. Nos. 13, 14, 46 & 57 of 2026), follows the continued failure to fill casual vacancies on the listed company’s board in breach of both the Companies Act, 2017 and an earlier order of the Court.

Vacancies the Wilmar Group was required to fill

By order dated October 30, 2026, the Court had directed that casual vacancies on the Unity Foods board be filled, and appointed the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) as Supervisor. Reporting back in that capacity, the SECP told the Court that its directions could not be complied with because neither of the two directors currently on the board had sent in a list of nominees.

Counsel for the petitioner in J.C.M. No. 13 (Muhammad Farrukh) submitted that the non-compliance could not be attributed to his client. Apart from the three independent directors, he argued, only two vacancies remained, and under the October 30 order these were to be filled by the Wilmar Group, which was to hold the majority on the board.

The Court recorded that Section 155(3) of the Companies Act, 2017 requires casual vacancies on a listed company’s board to be filled by the directors at the earliest, and in any case within ninety days. The vacancies arose in February/March 2026. An SECP direction to comply with Section 155(3) was not followed, and neither were the Court’s own directions of October 30.

“How can she refuse?” – the Court’s questions

Counsel for the Wilmar Group’s petitioner in J.C.M. No. 14 informed the Court that the Group’s nominee had refused to nominate directors, on the ground that the October 30 order had not directed her to do so. The Court asked how a nominee could refuse to carry out the directions of the shareholder group she represents on the board. Counsel replied that he did not represent the nominee director and that, notwithstanding her nomination by the Wilmar Group, she was free to vote at her discretion.

Counsel for the SECP submitted that a director owes fiduciary duties to the company and must act in its best interest even when nominated by a corporate shareholder. The Court then asked how it could be in the best interest of Unity Foods to operate with fewer than the requisite number of directors. The order records that no counsel had any response.

The nominee director’s email to the SECP

Reviewing the SECP’s statement in chamber, the Court found that Ms. Lie Hong Hwa had written to the SECP on November 8, 2026. According to the order, she stated that she did not give consent to the Court’s October 30 order; that she could not commit to candidates without proper information or due diligence; and that, given the exceptional circumstances she cited, she considered a neutral provisional management a more appropriate interim course.

The Court held that, prima facie, no reason had been given for:

(i) non-compliance with Section 155(3) of the Companies Act, 2017;

non-compliance with Section 155(3) of the Companies Act, 2017; (ii) how she was restrained from carrying out the necessary due diligence before filling the vacancies;

how she was restrained from carrying out the necessary due diligence before filling the vacancies; (iii) whether a director can legally refuse to perform her duty to fill a casual vacancy on the basis of a personal opinion that a provisional manager would be better, without moving any petition in Court for that purpose or even holding the shareholding needed to do so; and

whether a director can legally refuse to perform her duty to fill a casual vacancy on the basis of a personal opinion that a provisional manager would be better, without moving any petition in Court for that purpose or even holding the shareholding needed to do so; and (iv) how she is not legally bound to obey a Court order directing her to fulfil her duty as a director, for which her consent is not necessary.

On that basis, the Court directed both the petitioner in J.C.M. No. 14 (Wilmar Group) and Ms. Lie Hong Hwa to submit written explanations as to why contempt proceedings may not be initiated against them. The Court’s office has been directed to serve notice on Ms. Lie Hong Hwa at Unity Foods’ registered office and at the email address given in the SECP’s report.

SECP directed to act against delinquent directors

In the same order, the Court directed the SECP to act under the relevant provisions of law and to initiate action against the delinquent director(s) within seven days. The Court noted that failure to fill casual vacancies within the statutory time attracts penalties and may lead to a director being debarred from acting as a director of the company for up to three years.

Additional steps ordered by the Court

Alongside the contempt and enforcement directions, the Court ordered the following:

Extraordinary General Meeting: Unity Foods has been directed to hold an EGM under the Companies Act, 2017 to elect a new board, and to take all necessary steps beforehand.

Unity Foods has been directed to hold an EGM under the Companies Act, 2017 to elect a new board, and to take all necessary steps beforehand. Audited accounts: The company’s auditors have been directed to render the latest audited accounts, liaising with the petitioner in J.C.M. No. 13 (Muhammad Farrukh) if required.

The company’s auditors have been directed to render the latest audited accounts, liaising with the petitioner in J.C.M. No. 13 (Muhammad Farrukh) if required. Asset freeze: Unity Foods is restrained from disposing of, or creating any third-party interest or encumbrance on, its movable and immovable assets until the next date of hearing.

Unity Foods is restrained from disposing of, or creating any third-party interest or encumbrance on, its movable and immovable assets until the next date of hearing. Creditors’ position: Dubai Islamic Bank (petitioner in J.C.M. No. 57) and proposed intervenor Infra Zamin Pakistan Limited, which describe themselves as the company’s largest creditors, told the Court they were not seeking winding up but the appointment of a Provisional Manager to protect the company’s financial health and creditors’ rights. Dubai Islamic Bank relied on the 2009 Satyam Computer Services decision in India, where the board was suspended and a fresh board of eminent persons constituted. Infra Zamin has applied to intervene (CMA No. 970/2026).

Dubai Islamic Bank (petitioner in J.C.M. No. 57) and proposed intervenor Infra Zamin Pakistan Limited, which describe themselves as the company’s largest creditors, told the Court they were not seeking winding up but the appointment of a Provisional Manager to protect the company’s financial health and creditors’ rights. Dubai Islamic Bank relied on the 2009 Satyam Computer Services decision in India, where the board was suspended and a fresh board of eminent persons constituted. Infra Zamin has applied to intervene (CMA No. 970/2026). PSX application: The SECP pointed out that continued non-functionality of the board harms shareholders and the public, noting that the Pakistan Stock Exchange has also filed an application (CMA No. 693/2026). PSX counsel was directed to supply copies to the parties.

Next hearing

The matter is adjourned to December 4, 2026 at 11:00 A.M., when J.C.M. Nos. 13 and 14 of 2026 – the petitions of Muhammad Farrukh and the Wilmar Group – will be heard first. The parties include Wilmar Pakistan Holdings Pte Limited, Wilmar International Limited and Wilmar Trading Pte Limited, the SECP and the PSX.

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