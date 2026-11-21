Administrative Units: The need for better governance and balanced development in Pakistan.

Pakistan needs more administrative units to improve governance, empower local governments and ensure balanced regional development.

By Mahmood Maulvi | Karachi

Pakistan needs a serious debate on creating more administrative units to improve governance, strengthen public services and ensure balanced development. The discussion should focus on public welfare, administrative efficiency and economic needs rather than political interests or ethnic divisions.

The creation of new administrative units is not an attempt to weaken the federation. Instead, it can strengthen the state by bringing government institutions closer to citizens and making public services more accessible.

Pakistan is a large country with diverse geographical, economic and social needs. Its population continues to grow, while demands for education, healthcare, clean water, employment and infrastructure increase. However, administrative structures have not always evolved at the same pace.

As a result, many citizens face difficulties accessing basic government services. People in remote areas often travel long distances to reach government offices. Delays in decision-making and weak administrative oversight further complicate their problems.

Administrative efficiency matters

Sindh provides an important example of the debate. The province has 30 districts, yet several areas continue to face serious challenges in public service delivery.

This raises an important question: if creating seven administrative districts in Karachi did not threaten Sindh’s identity, why should the creation of additional administrative units elsewhere be considered a threat?

The real issue is not the number of districts, divisions or provinces. It is whether the administrative structure can deliver better services and respond effectively to public needs.

A small district can still suffer from poor governance. Similarly, a large administrative unit can perform effectively if it has strong institutions, adequate resources and accountable leadership.

Therefore, administrative boundaries alone cannot guarantee development. The government must also strengthen institutions, improve financial management and ensure that public representatives remain accountable.

The need for balanced development

Several regions of Pakistan require greater administrative attention. South Punjab, parts of Balochistan and remote areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa face distinct development challenges.

Their geographical conditions, population distribution and economic requirements often demand more focused planning. A centralised administrative system may struggle to address these differences effectively.

New administrative units could help improve access to government services, accelerate development projects and strengthen local accountability. They could also ensure that regional needs receive greater attention in budget planning and resource allocation.

However, creating new units without financial and institutional capacity would achieve little. Every proposed unit must have a clear administrative structure, sufficient funding and a practical development plan.

Transparent criteria are essential

Pakistan needs a transparent national framework for evaluating proposals for new administrative units.

The government should consider population, geographical size, distance from administrative centres, economic potential, infrastructure and public demand.

Political consensus must also remain central to the process. Decisions should not serve individual parties or political groups. They should reflect the long-term interests of citizens and the country.

A neutral national commission could examine proposals and recommend suitable administrative arrangements. Its work should include consultations with provincial governments, local representatives, experts and communities.

The commission should also assess the financial implications of each proposal. New administrative units must have sustainable revenue arrangements and the resources required to deliver essential services.

Empowering local governments

Creating more administrative units is only one part of the solution. Pakistan also needs strong and empowered local governments.

Local institutions understand community needs more closely than distant provincial or federal offices. They can respond faster to problems involving sanitation, water supply, roads, schools and basic healthcare.

However, local governments cannot perform effectively without financial autonomy, administrative authority and regular elections.

Provincial governments must transfer meaningful powers and resources to local institutions. They should also establish transparent monitoring systems to ensure accountability.

A stronger local government system can reduce pressure on provincial administrations and improve public service delivery.

Constitutional process and national consensus

The creation of new provinces requires constitutional procedures and broad political agreement. The process must respect the Constitution and the legal rights of all stakeholders.

No administrative reform should deepen ethnic, linguistic or regional divisions. Instead, it should promote equal opportunities and strengthen national unity.

Pakistan’s political leadership must move beyond slogans and approach the issue with responsibility. The debate should focus on governance, public welfare and economic development.

The country cannot afford to treat administrative reform as a political contest. It needs a practical and inclusive approach that places citizens at the centre of decision-making.

Bringing government closer to the people

The ultimate purpose of creating more administrative units should be simple: citizens must receive government services without unnecessary delays, expenses or travel.

People should not have to travel hundreds of kilometres for routine official work. Residents of remote areas deserve the same quality of public services as those living in major cities.

Pakistan needs an administrative structure that empowers communities, reduces regional deprivation and creates new opportunities for development.

A strong Pakistan does not depend only on a strong federation and strong provinces. It also requires effective districts, empowered local governments and institutions that deliver results.

The time has come to move the discussion beyond political sensitivities and focus on practical reforms. More administrative units, supported by transparent planning, adequate resources and public consensus, could become an important step towards better governance and a more balanced Pakistan.

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