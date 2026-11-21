Technical education and vocational training can create employment opportunities for Pakistan's youth.

Technical education can create jobs, increase incomes and empower Pakistan’s youth through vocational training and practical skills.

KARACHI, November 16, 2026: Technical education can become a major source of employment and income for Pakistan’s growing youth population. Practical skills can create new economic opportunities. They can also reduce unemployment and strengthen the country’s workforce.

Practical Skills Offer Better Employment Opportunities

Many young people prefer practical training over traditional classroom education. They show interest in plumbing, dress designing, stitching, beauty courses and information technology.

These skills can help them secure jobs or establish private businesses. They also offer opportunities for self-employment and financial independence.

For women, dress designing and stitching courses can provide valuable income opportunities. Flower arrangement and beauty courses can also help them support their families. Many can establish home-based businesses after completing their training.

SICVD Treats Over 22,600 Heart Attack Patients, Performs 1,626 Open-Heart Surgeries in 10 Months

Technical Skills Can Reduce Unemployment

Traditional employment sectors often involve intense competition. They also offer limited vacancies. Students and their parents spend substantial amounts on education over many years. However, graduates often struggle to find suitable jobs.

Even young people who complete their education abroad face challenges in the employment market. Available salary packages may also fall short of their expectations.

Technically skilled workers, however, often enjoy better employment prospects. Their practical expertise meets specific market requirements. They can also work independently or start their own businesses.

STEVTA Plays an Important Role

The Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA) is playing an important role in developing skilled workers. It provides vocational training to young people at very affordable fees.

Its programmes help students acquire practical knowledge and professional skills. These qualifications can open doors to employment and self-employment.

The Sindh Government is also encouraging uncertified technicians. Plumbers and electricians can obtain official certification by passing relevant assessments.

This initiative can improve professional standards. It can also recognise existing skills and expand employment opportunities.

Lessons from China’s Economic Development

China’s economic development highlights the importance of technical expertise. Its investment in vocational training and industrial capabilities has strengthened its workforce.

A technically skilled population has supported China’s growth as a major global manufacturing centre. Pakistan can also benefit from prioritising practical education and workforce development.

Pakistan’s Youth Population Is a Major Advantage

Pakistan has a significant advantage because of its large youth population. With proper investment in vocational education, the country can develop a competitive workforce.

Training programmes should cover more than technical expertise. They should also include professional grooming, workplace discipline and international standards.

These additional skills can help Pakistani workers secure employment abroad. Many international employers value practical qualifications and professional competence.

Technical education also combines academic learning with practical experience. This approach prepares young people for specialised jobs. It helps them meet the requirements of employers worldwide.

Government Support Can Strengthen Vocational Training

Provincial governments, particularly the Sindh Government, deserve recognition for supporting vocational education. Their initiatives aim to strengthen youth development and improve technical skills.

Private technical institutions also receive financial assistance from relevant Sindh departments. This support helps them expand training facilities and prepare more skilled workers.

Continued government investment can increase the number of trained professionals. Stronger public-private partnerships can further improve the quality of vocational education.

Technical Education Should Become a National Priority

Pakistan must make technical education a national priority. Affordable training and practical learning can transform the employment landscape.

Investing in vocational skills today can create a stronger workforce tomorrow. It can help young people earn sustainable incomes and become financially independent.

A skilled youth population will contribute to industrial growth, economic development and a more prosperous Pakistan.

Follow THE AZB