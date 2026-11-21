SICVD provides free cardiac treatment to thousands of heart patients across Sindh.

SICVD treated 22,639 heart attack patients and performed 1,626 open-heart surgeries between January and October 2026, delivering nearly 3.77 million free medical services across Sindh through its network of hospitals and 30 chest pain units.

KARACHI, November 21, 2026: The Sindh Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (SICVD) treated 22,639 heart attack patients and performed 1,626 open-heart surgeries between January and October 2026, providing all consultations, diagnostic investigations and medical procedures entirely free of charge.

According to the institute’s ten-month performance report, its network of 30 chest pain units across Sindh handled 463,975 emergency cases, averaging more than 1,500 patients daily. Meanwhile, SICVD’s triage and emergency departments received 598,401 cases, while 55,846 patients required inpatient admission.

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The institute performed 22,639 angiography and angioplasty procedures for heart attack patients. Another 7,210 patients underwent diagnostic angiography and received referrals for further medical management or surgery. Its specialised services also included 880 permanent pacemaker implantations, 612 temporary pacing procedures and 89 stroke interventions.

Of the 1,626 open-heart surgeries, 220 involved children and 1,406 involved adults. Paediatric cardiology services included 1,660 catheterisation procedures and 37,679 echocardiograms.

SICVD’s outpatient clinics recorded 413,097 visits, including 62,901 paediatric and 350,196 adult consultations.

Diagnostic facilities performed more than one million electrocardiograms and 975,661 laboratory tests. The institute also recorded 116,819 echocardiograms, nearly 60,000 X-rays and more than 6,300 brain CT scans and CT angiograms. Physiotherapy services accounted for another 13,390 sessions.

Overall, SICVD delivered nearly 3.77 million patient services free of charge across Sindh during the first ten months of 2026.

Prof. Dr. Jawaid Akbar Sial, Executive Director of SICVD, said access to emergency cardiac treatment close to home could save lives.

He highlighted the role of the 30 chest pain units in treating nearly 464,000 emergency cases and said the institute remained committed to bringing specialised cardiac care closer to communities throughout Sindh.

He added that patients requiring advanced treatment, including angioplasty and open-heart surgery, would continue to receive services free of charge.

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