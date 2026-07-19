KMC launches emergency response upgrades to improve beach safety and firefighting services in Karachi.

KMC Emergency services will receive a major upgrade after the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) launched a comprehensive programme to strengthen emergency response and public safety across the city.

According to a KMC press release issued on Saturday, the civic body will modernise its Emergency Response Centre to improve its ability to handle beach-related emergencies, particularly at Hawkesbay, where drowning incidents often increase during weekends and public holidays.

The upgraded facility will help rescue teams respond faster by improving the deployment of lifeguards, rescue equipment and emergency personnel, ensuring quicker assistance for beach visitors.

KMC said the enhanced Emergency Response Centre will strengthen coordination, communication and operational efficiency, allowing rescue teams to reach victims more quickly while improving preventive safety measures along Karachi’s coastline.

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As part of the initiative, the corporation will also establish a new fire station in Mauripur to serve nearby industrial areas and surrounding residential communities.

Officials said the new facility will significantly reduce emergency response times and improve firefighting and rescue services in one of Karachi’s key industrial zones.

Following the directives of Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab, KMC has floated tenders worth Rs100 million for the rehabilitation, expansion and construction of fire and rescue facilities.

The mayor instructed the fire department to continue modernising its infrastructure and strengthen emergency response systems in line with international standards.

He said the project would improve firefighting operations while enhancing Karachi’s disaster preparedness, rescue capabilities and overall emergency management network.

The upgraded facilities will enable KMC to respond more effectively to fires, industrial accidents, road crashes, natural disasters and beach emergencies.

Mayor Murtaza Wahab reaffirmed KMC’s commitment to building a safer and more resilient Karachi through continued investment in modern emergency services and public safety infrastructure.

He added that strengthening rescue services remains a key part of the city’s broader development strategy to protect lives, property and improve municipal services for Karachi’s residents.

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