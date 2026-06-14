The Summer Sports Gala 2026 is set to bring a month of competitive action to Karachi this summer. New Era Creation announced the launch of its upcoming sports initiative featuring nine local and ranking sports events scheduled across multiple venues.

The event will run from 27 June 2026 to 25 July 2026 at several renowned sports clubs and hotels across Karachi. Organizers stated that the initiative aims to encourage youth participation and promote healthy physical activity during the summer season. Player registration has officially started through the organization’s website.

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New Era Creation Expands Summer Sports Gala

According to New Era Creation’s Marketing Director, Syed Rehan Hasnain, the event represents one of the most active and engaging sports programs planned for the season.

He stated that the month-long schedule will provide athletes with opportunities to participate, compete, and enjoy organized sporting activities. Moreover, the gala will feature nine sporting competitions designed for local and ranking-level participants.

Organizers reportedly expect broad engagement from teenagers and young adults seeking structured summer activities. As interest in youth sports continues to grow, initiatives like this aim to create accessible participation opportunities.

Syed Rehan Hasnain Highlights Youth Sports

Syed Rehan Hasnain emphasized the importance of physical activities for young people. According to his interview statement, many teenagers today need more opportunities to remain active and involved in sports.

He stated that the Summer Sports Gala platform was developed to encourage competition while creating a positive environment for participants. Furthermore, organizers intend to combine recreation with sports development throughout the event schedule.

Participants will also have the chance to compete for attractive prize money awarded to winners and runners-up in each event.

Karachi Sports Clubs Host Events

The Summer Sports Gala will take place across selected sports clubs and hotel venues throughout Karachi. This multi-location format is expected to offer broader access and improve participant experience.

Additionally, the organizers stated that spreading events across different locations will allow more athletes and audiences to engage with the competitions. The approach may also strengthen local sports activity during the summer period.

Registration remains open for interested players through the official registration platform.

Summer Sports Gala Registration Details

New Era Creation has opened registration for athletes interested in joining the event. Participants can submit entries through the official website and obtain further event information through the dedicated hotline service.

The organizers encourage early registration due to expected interest levels across multiple categories. As the event approaches, more scheduling information and venue announcements may follow.

Event Dates: 27 June 2026 – 25 July 2026

Location: Multiple sports clubs and hotels across Karachi

Hotline: 0333 0211 666

Registration: neweracreation.org