Karachi Commissioner’s Sports Department to Sponsor Benazir Bhutto Martyrdom Day Tug-of-War Event

Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Iqra Jannat announces support for the December 27 competition and assures Special Olympics Pakistan of full cooperation for its upcoming marathon.

The Karachi Commissioner’s Sports Department will sponsor a tug-of-war competition on December 27 to mark the martyrdom anniversary of former prime minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Iqra Jannat announced the event during a meeting at her office. The Karachi Tug of War Association will Organise the competition, featuring teams comprising prominent players from Karachi.

Sports Director Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Association Chairman Gulfraz Ahmed Khan and Secretary Javed Iqbal attended the meeting.

Iqra Jannat said Organisers would hold the competition on a grand and dignified scale. The event will pay tribute to Benazir Bhutto, the first woman elected prime minister of the Muslim world.

She directed Ghulam Muhammad Khan to ensure the best possible arrangements. She also asked him to consult closely with the Organisers to make the competition successful.

Commissioner’s office assures support for Special Olympics marathon

Separately, Iqra Jannat met a delegation Organising the Special Olympics Pakistan (SOP) marathon scheduled for November 29.

Sadia Sheikh led the delegation, which included Tahir Naqash and Adil Lakho. Ghulam Muhammad Khan also attended the meeting.

Iqra Jannat reviewed preparations for the marathon and sought an update on the arrangements completed so far. She assured the delegation that the Karachi Commissioner’s Sports Department would extend full cooperation to the event.

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The delegation briefed her on the preparations. It also said that, following the directions of Karachi Commissioner Syed Hassan Naqvi, government departments were extending full support to Special Olympics Pakistan.

The Organisation expressed gratitude to the Karachi Commissioner and the relevant government departments for their cooperation.

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