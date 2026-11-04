Barcelona Beat Aston Villa 3-0 as Raphinha Scores Twice

Raphinha celebrates after scoring twice in Barcelona’s reported 3-0 Champions League win over Aston Villa.

Lamine Yamal opens the scoring before Raphinha’s second-half brace seals a convincing Champions League victory for Barcelona.

Barcelona claimed a 3-0 victory over Aston Villa in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, ending the English side’s unbeaten start to the competition.

Lamine Yamal gave the Spanish giants an early lead before Raphinha scored twice after the break. The result helped Barcelona recover from their previous European defeat against defending champions Paris Saint-Germain.

Aston Villa competed well during the first half. However, Barcelona proved more clinical in the attacking third and eventually secured a comfortable win.

The match began with a moment of silence following the death of Tenerife striker Jesus De Miguel. He died on Tuesday morning after an on-pitch collision during a Spanish second-division match the previous day.

The Champions League anthem was not played as a mark of respect.

Raphinha dedicated Barcelona’s victory to the bereaved family.

“I want to dedicate this win to the fans, but today I don’t want to talk about football. I want to send a message to the family of Jesus — may he rest in peace,” he told Movistar.

He also described the incident as deeply distressing and expressed his condolences to the family.

Yamal gives Barcelona an early lead

Barcelona took control in the seventh minute after pressing Villa high up the pitch.

A misplaced pass from Joao Gomes allowed Yamal to collect the ball inside the penalty area. The young winger made no mistake, calmly finishing past goalkeeper Zion Suzuki.

The goal reportedly took Yamal’s Champions League career tally to 14, surpassing Kylian Mbappe’s previous record for goals scored as a teenager in the competition.

However, Villa responded positively after falling behind.

Karachi Commissioner’s Sports Department to Sponsor Benazir Bhutto Martyrdom Day Tug-of-War Event

Matty Cash produced a powerful effort that was deflected narrowly wide. Gomes also threatened, but Barcelona managed to block his attempt.

Villa captain John McGinn acknowledged the challenge of facing Barcelona.

“Tonight was a huge learning curve for us and I am sure it will stand us in good stead for the future,” he told TNT Sports.

He added that Barcelona made better decisions at crucial moments and scored quality goals.

Raphinha seals Barcelona’s victory

Barcelona increased their advantage early in the second half.

Fermin Lopez found Raphinha, who used quick footwork to create space before sending a low finish into the bottom corner.

The Brazilian then struck again to make it 3-0. Joao Cancelo delivered an excellent cross with the outside of his boot, allowing Raphinha to finish from close range.

The goal took his tally to 19 across all competitions this season, according to the supplied report.

Barcelona continued searching for another goal, with Yamal sending a low effort narrowly wide.

Nevertheless, the hosts had done enough to secure the victory and record their first Champions League clean sheet in 19 matches.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick praised his team’s defensive performance.

“It was important that we defended together very compactly,” the German coach said.

He also praised the back line for its organisation and ability to contain Villa’s attacks.

Emery sees defeat as a learning experience

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery acknowledged that his team needed to improve its attacking efficiency.

He said Villa had to become more decisive in the final third and create better scoring opportunities.

Emery also felt the 3-0 scoreline was heavier than his side deserved. However, he accepted the result and said the team would use the experience to improve.

Villa remained well positioned in the Champions League league-phase standings, according to the supplied report.

Follow THE AZB