Bayern Munich Beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 Despite Major Injury Absences

Lennart Karl and Konrad Laimer score as Bayern secure an impressive Champions League victory in Madrid, with Harry Kane providing an assist.

Bayern Munich overcame a lengthy injury list to beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 away from home in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Teenage Germany forward Lennart Karl opened the scoring before Konrad Laimer doubled Bayern’s advantage. The result highlighted the German champions’ strength despite several key players missing.

Jamal Musiala, Luis Diaz and Serge Gnabry were among Bayern’s reported absentees. Ismael Saibari was also listed among the unavailable players.

However, Harry Kane and captain Joshua Kimmich helped guide the visitors through a challenging away fixture. Bayern also travelled without head coach Vincent Kompany, who was reportedly unwell with a meningitis-related condition.

Laimer, named UEFA’s Man of the Match, said Bayern had remained confident despite the surrounding doubts.

“There was a lot of noise around us heading in but we’re very convinced of the squad we have, of the players we’ve got at our disposal,” he told Amazon Prime.

He added that Bayern could have scored another goal or two and described the victory as deserved.

Kane assisted Laimer’s goal but failed to score himself. Consequently, he missed the opportunity to equal Cristiano Ronaldo’s record of scoring in 11 consecutive Champions League matches.

Bayern captain Manuel Neuer praised the squad’s unity after the victory.

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“We are standing together despite the difficult times at Bayern in the last weeks and are delighted we could experience this team victory together,” Neuer said.

He also said the team had answered doubts about its ability to compete against a strong opponent.

Karl gives Bayern the breakthrough

Atletico started brightly, with Julian Alvarez narrowly missing the target just three minutes into the match.

Kane also had an opportunity midway through the first half. However, he fired wide of Jan Oblak’s goal after turning towards the target.

The hosts defended well for much of the opening period despite Bayern enjoying more possession. However, a defensive mistake gave the visitors the breakthrough.

Atletico defender Robin Le Normand took too long on the ball. Karl seized the opportunity, dispossessed him and lifted a finish over the advancing Oblak.

Atletico manager Diego Simeone responded by making three changes as his team searched for an equaliser.

However, Bayern extended their lead instead. Kane delivered a clever pass into Laimer’s path, and the Austrian midfielder struck a powerful shot that went in off the crossbar.

Bayern nearly added a third goal with 10 minutes remaining. Dayot Upamecano headed the ball into the net after overpowering his marker, but the referee disallowed the effort for an attacking foul.

Atletico struggled to create a comeback in the closing stages. Meanwhile, Bayern remained organised and controlled the game to secure all three points.

Atletico acknowledge Bayern’s quality

Atletico midfielder Marcos Llorente described Karl’s opening goal as a major setback for the home side.

“They’re a strong side but we were holding our own. It’s the little details that decide a game, and we weren’t expecting that first goal,” he told Movistar+.

He added that the goal had hit Atletico like a “bucket of cold water”.

The supplied match report said Bayern moved to eighth place in the 36-team Champions League table, while Atletico finished Tuesday in 22nd position. Bayern’s victory strengthened their position in the competition as they continued their campaign.

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