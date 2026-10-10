Zubair Motiwala and Karachi business leaders call for urgent civic reforms and accountability at a high-level meeting.

BMG, KCCI and industrial associations call for a unified reform agenda, a 15-day action plan and accountability over infrastructure, water shortages, street crime and governance

KARACHI: Karachi’s business community has demanded urgent action to address the city’s worsening civic and economic crisis. Business leaders say poor infrastructure, water shortages, street crime and unreliable utilities are hurting businesses and residents.

Chairman Businessmen Group (BMG) Zubair Motiwala raised these concerns at a high-level meeting of Karachi’s trade bodies and industrial associations. He said Karachi contributes approximately 67 percent of federal revenue and 54 percent of national exports. Yet, the city continues to face serious infrastructure and public service challenges.

Motiwala called for time-bound action, institutional accountability and measurable results. He stressed that Karachi needs practical solutions rather than repeated promises.

Karachi Civic Crisis Threatens Business Growth

Motiwala warned that unreliable electricity and gas supplies are increasing production costs. Poor infrastructure and low industrial capacity utilisation are also weakening business competitiveness.

He called for the early completion of the K-IV water project and a fully operational Safe City system. He also proposed a Karachi Bypass to potentially divert 70 percent of heavy traffic away from the city.

His recommendations included mandatory road-restoration guarantees and independent engineering audits. He also demanded transparent electricity billing and automatic consumer compensation for service failures.

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Other proposals included regionally competitive gas prices, digital land records and faster tax refunds. Motiwala also called for a business-friendly tax regime.

He urged trade and industrial associations to unite around five immediate priorities. Each priority should have a responsible institution, a firm deadline and measurable performance indicators.

BMG Leaders Call for a Unified Strategy

BMG Vice Chairman Anjum Nisar urged trade bodies to move beyond highlighting problems. He called for a unified and actionable reform agenda.

Nisar proposed a documentary showing Karachi’s ground realities. It would highlight alleged corruption, extortion, excessive taxation and deteriorating infrastructure.

He also called for permanent solutions to water shortages and completion of K-IV. Joint pre-budget consultations between KCCI and trade associations could help develop common recommendations.

Nisar stressed the need for stronger representation before federal and provincial authorities. He also proposed coordinated protests if negotiations failed to deliver results.

BMG Vice Chairman Jawed Bilwani urged the business community to focus on three or four major priorities. These should include security, protection of public land and transparent revenue allocation.

Bilwani questioned repeated road excavation and reconstruction. He also raised concerns about missing manhole covers and encroachments along the Lyari and Malir riverbeds.

He called for greater business community oversight of public works contracts. He also urged a coordinated response to serious attacks on traders.

BMG Vice Chairman Mian Abrar Ahmed proposed permanent business community representation in key government institutions. These include the Sindh Assembly, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and the K-IV project.

Abrar said formal representation could improve transparency and accountability. He also backed the KCCI resolution passed on September 30.

BMG Vice Chairman Tariq Yousuf identified corruption and illegal activities as major obstacles to better civic services. He called for action against unlawful occupation of public spaces and misuse of public resources.

KCCI Proposes a 15-Day Reform Agenda

Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) President Talat Mahmood proposed a representative committee of trade and industrial associations. The committee would develop an actionable reform agenda within 15 days.

Mahmood called for issue-specific subcommittees and comprehensive terms of reference. He also proposed regular progress reports and a joint press conference involving industrialists, traders and small businesses.

He urged stronger action against alleged corruption in public offices. These concerns included complaints involving the Sub-Registrar’s Office and Sindh Building Control Authority.

Mahmood said the business community must turn its collective support into tangible results. He stressed the importance of unity, clear responsibilities and consistent follow-up.

KATI Highlights Water, Sewerage and Revenue Concerns

Korangi Association of Trade & Industry (KATI) Deputy Patron-in-Chief Zubair Chhaya called for a coordinated, non-political reform campaign. He said implementation and accountability must remain the main priorities.

Chhaya proposed a dedicated authority to manage Karachi’s fragmented sewerage system. He also called for the Safe City project, coordinated roadworks and digitised land records.

He raised concerns about untreated municipal and industrial wastewater. He called for equal enforcement of environmental laws against public and private entities.

Chhaya also questioned the transparency of Karachi’s revenue allocation. He cited reported Sindh Revenue Board collections of Rs372 billion, attributing approximately 95 percent to Karachi.

He further estimated annual infrastructure development cess collections at Rs150 billion to Rs175 billion. He called for full disclosure of revenue collections and expenditure.

MNA Seeks Solutions to Electricity and Gas Issues

MNA Mirza Ikhtiar Baig pledged parliamentary support for Karachi’s civic and economic priorities. He said K-IV and the proposed Lyari elevated expressway had been raised through parliamentary forums.

Baig also opposed prolonged area-wide electricity load-shedding affecting regular bill-paying consumers. He proposed a meeting with Federal Minister for Energy Awais Leghari, KCCI, Karachi’s MNAs and K-Electric.

He called for practical solutions to electricity supply problems. He also urged further discussions on gas supply withdrawals affecting industrial captive power plants.

Former KCCI President Zakaria Usman called for sustained action against corruption and land grabbing. He also highlighted concerns about fraudulent property documents and delays in tax refunds.

Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) Chairman Hanif Gauher urged business bodies to unite against extortion and deteriorating law and order. He also called for action against land grabbing and alleged corruption in regulatory institutions.

Trade Bodies Raise Tax and Compliance Concerns

KATI President Sheikh Umer Rehan called for institutional reforms and stronger performance-based accountability. He also advocated the devolution of powers to improve public service delivery.

Rehan criticised additional compliance requirements for documented businesses. These included digital invoicing and surveillance-camera requirements.

He called for expanding the tax base and bringing untaxed economic activity into the system. He also urged improvements in the tax authority’s governance and capacity.

Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association Chairman Malik Khuda Baksh sought KCCI’s intervention over 15 FBR notices reportedly issued to petrol pumps. The notices concerned digital invoicing requirements.

Khuda Baksh argued that petroleum dealers operate as commission agents. He questioned the legal basis for the requirements and requested KCCI’s legal guidance.

He said the association had already held two meetings with the chief commissioner of Inland Revenue. Another meeting with the FBR chairman was scheduled for Tuesday.

President North Karachi Association of Trade & Industry Faisal Moiz called for a streamlined administrative framework. He said Karachi’s industrial estates, commercial markets and economic hubs need a business-friendly approach.

Business Leaders Demand Stronger Institutional Representation

Former KCCI President Abdullah Zaki questioned the effectiveness of repeated consultations on land grabbing. He proposed a boycott if meaningful progress was not achieved within six months.

Federal B. Area Association of Trade & Industry President Raza Hussain called for a clear strategy. He urged associations to identify responsible authorities and establish effective follow-up mechanisms.

Warehouse & Logistics Association Chairman Naveed Farooki proposed regular meetings to monitor progress. He also raised concerns about alleged unofficial payments involving regulatory bodies, including the Sindh Food Authority, EOBI and SESSI.

Former KCCI President Iftikhar Ahmed Vohra urged associations to adopt a joint resolution. He called for shared priorities and a coordinated strategy to address Karachi’s longstanding problems.

Former SITE Association of Industry President Saleem Parekh sought stronger business representation in key public institutions. These included the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, K-Electric, Sui Southern Gas Company and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

Pakistan Hotels Association representative Ather Bhutto called for disciplined governance and long-term infrastructure planning. He proposed universal water metering, improved revenue recovery and modern transport infrastructure.

Bhutto also highlighted water theft and weak public services. He urged Karachi to adopt effective urban management practices and provide basic public facilities.

Proposed 100-Day Plan for Karachi Reforms

Pakistan Cloth Merchants Association leader Ahmed Chinoy proposed an implementation committee under KCCI. He called for a 100-day action plan with clear deadlines and assigned responsibilities.

Under his proposal, the first 15 days would focus on identifying priorities. By day 30, the committee would engage government departments and seek firm commitments.

Progress would then be monitored systematically during the following period. The aim would be to ensure that agreed measures translate into practical improvements.

Five Committees Proposed to Drive Action

Concluding the meeting, KCCI President Talat Mahmood proposed establishing five committees. Each committee would include nominees from participating trade and industrial associations.

The committees would prepare actionable recommendations and comprehensive terms of reference within 15 days. Regular progress reviews would help track implementation.

Mahmood also proposed close coordination with KCCI and industrial town associations. A joint press conference would present the business community’s consolidated demands to the authorities.

The meeting reflected a shared call for practical solutions to Karachi’s civic and economic challenges. Participants stressed that clear priorities, transparent monitoring and sustained engagement would be essential to delivering results.

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