RAWALPINDI, November 11, 2026: The Pakistan Army won the championship trophy at the 46th Pakistan Army Rifle Association (PARA) Central Meet, which concluded at the Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU) in Jhelum on Wednesday.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces (COAS and CDF), attended the closing ceremony as chief guest. The shooting competition ran from October 7 to November 11, 2026.

Admiral Naveed Ashraf, NI, NI (M), T Bt, Chief of the Naval Staff, attended as guest of honour. Both military chiefs presented trophies and medals to winners and runners-up across various categories.

More Than 1,500 Shooters Take Part

More than 1,500 shooters from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Civil Armed Forces participated in the event. The competition also featured teams from Sindh and Punjab Rangers, Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and the Federal Rifle Association. Civilian shooters also took part.

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In the 4th Inter-Services Combat Shooting Championship, the Pakistan Army secured the championship trophy. Meanwhile, the Army Marksmanship Unit won the Prime Minister’s Skills at Arms Big Bore National Challenge Match.

Havildar Fazal Rehman Wins Top Shooting Honour

Havildar Fazal Rehman of the Punjab Regiment received the prestigious Master at Arms Trophy, also known as the Doli Cup. The award represents the highest military shooting honour.

The Punjab Regiment also won the Unit Firing Proficiency Match and the Infantry Squad Match.

Field Marshal Highlights Importance of Marksmanship

During his interaction with participants, Field Marshal Asim Munir praised the shooters for their exceptional marksmanship and precision.

He emphasised that shooting proficiency reflects a professional soldier’s capabilities. He also stressed that mastery of small arms must remain a core part of basic military training.

Earlier, the Inspector General Training and Evaluation and Commander Rawalpindi Corps received the COAS and CDF upon his arrival at the venue.

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