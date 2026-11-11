Saudi Prince Mansour bin Abdullah Al Saud attends a dinner reception hosted by Aqeel Karim Dhedhi at The Arkadians in Karachi.

KARACHI: His Highness Prince Mansour bin Abdullah Al Saud, Chairman of the Saudi-Pakistan Business Council, attended a dinner reception hosted in his honour by AKD Group Chairman Aqeel Karim Dhedhi at The Arkadians in DHA Phase VIII, Karachi.

The gathering brought together Governor Sindh Nehal Hashmi, provincial ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Saeed Ghani, and Sindh Chief Minister’s Adviser on Investment Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar.

Chairman Arif Habib Group Arif Habib also attended, alongside prominent personalities from the business, political and social sectors.

Creek Developers Highlights The Arkadians Project

During the reception, Creek Developers CEO Ayesha Karim Dhedhi briefed the distinguished guests on the key features of The Arkadians, the company’s flagship real estate development.

Governor Sindh Nehal Hashmi appreciated the project and commended Creek Developers for undertaking an ambitious development initiative.

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He praised its modern architectural vision and contemporary living standards. He also highlighted its potential significance for Karachi’s evolving urban landscape.

Saudi Prince Shows Interest in Sindh Investment

Prince Mansour bin Abdullah Al Saud expressed keen interest in The Arkadians and its development concept. He also showed interest in the investment opportunities associated with the project.

The Saudi royal guest expressed particular interest in exploring Sindh’s investment potential. His interest reflected opportunities to strengthen economic and business cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The presence of the Governor, provincial ministers and leading business figures added significance to the reception. Their participation highlighted the importance of encouraging investment, business partnerships and stronger economic relations between the two countries.

Strengthening Pakistan-Saudi Business Relations

The evening featured warm hospitality and cordial interactions. Guests also exchanged views on opportunities for greater cooperation in trade, investment and development.

The reception reflected the longstanding friendly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. It also provided an opportunity to highlight Sindh’s potential as an investment destination.

The event concluded in a cordial atmosphere, with guests appreciating the host’s hospitality and the vision behind The Arkadians.

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