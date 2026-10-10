China is expanding AI education, digital skills training and international cooperation to help women bridge the digital divide and access new economic opportunities.

BEIJING, October 10, 2026 — China is using digital technology to empower women, improve digital skills and promote gender equality. Its efforts include artificial intelligence (AI) education, vocational training and international cooperation.

The initiative reflects a message from Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping and UNESCO Special Envoy for the Advancement of Girls’ and Women’s Education. At the 2026 UNESCO Prize for Girls’ and Women’s Education award ceremony on Friday, she called for stronger vocational training and wider access to digital education.

Digital Skills Training Opens New Opportunities

A training programme in Dongguan, Guangdong Province, shows how these efforts create practical opportunities. In June 2026, Saba Aliyeva from Azerbaijan tried AI-powered photo editing for the first time.

“At that moment, I realized I had to master this technology,” Aliyeva said.

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She joined 50 other women from 10 countries in two training programmes. The courses covered AI, digital entrepreneurship and technology skills. They aimed to prepare women from developing countries for the digital economy.

Peng urged the international community to expand vocational training and digital education. She said women need the skills to use emerging technologies and benefit from their growing role in society.

Digital Empowerment Could Boost Economic Growth

The economic potential of women’s digital participation remains significant. Research by the International Finance Corporation estimates that greater female participation in e-commerce across Africa and Southeast Asia could generate more than $300 billion in revenue between 2025 and 2030.

China has expanded programmes to improve digital literacy, support rural development and encourage women-led online businesses.

In 2024, women earned 14,147 vocational skills certificates as AI trainers. They accounted for 42.3 per cent of the annual total.

Women also represent more than half of entrepreneurs in China’s internet sector. They make up approximately one-third of workers in emerging fields such as digital trade, e-commerce and livestreaming.

China Expands International Cooperation

China is also sharing its experience with international partners. Established in July 2025, the Global Exchange and Cooperation Center for Digital Empowerment of Women supports this broader effort.

The centre reflects the goals outlined by President Xi Jinping in a congratulatory letter to the 2024 Shanghai Cooperation Organization Forum on Women. Xi expressed China’s willingness to cooperate with other countries on technological innovation and women’s development.

Promoting Gender Equality in Artificial Intelligence

China is also calling for more inclusive digital governance. Through its Global AI Governance Initiative, launched at the third Belt and Road Forum, the country advocated measures to eliminate gender bias in AI development.

China also promoted the United Nations General Assembly resolution titled “Enhancing International Cooperation on Capacity-building of Artificial Intelligence”. The resolution aims to strengthen international cooperation, improve digital inclusion and advance gender equality.

Education at the Heart of Women’s Empowerment

Peng highlighted the wider social value of educating girls and women. She described education as a source of hope, dreams and happiness.

China’s approach combines practical skills training with international exchanges and cooperation. These efforts aim to help more women access digital tools, participate in the global digital economy and benefit from technological change.

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