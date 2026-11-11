18 Militants Killed, 10 KP Police Personnel Martyred in Kohat Operation

Police say militants attacked officers returning from an operation against illegal gold mining in Darra Adam Khel area

PESHAWAR, November 11, 2026: Eighteen militants were killed and 10 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police personnel embraced martyrdom in an attack near Kohat, according to a statement from the KP Police Directorate of Public Relations.

The incident followed an operation conducted by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police and the local civil administration against illegal gold mining activities in Darabo Kach, near Kohat.

According to the police statement, the team had completed the operation and was returning when militants allegedly attacked the personnel at the instigation of criminal elements.

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Police Report Heavy Casualties

The statement said police personnel fought back with exceptional courage and determination. The ensuing encounter resulted in the deaths of 18 militants, whom the statement identified as members of Fitna al-Khawarij.

However, 10 police personnel also lost their lives while resisting the attack. Kohat Attack: KP Police report 10 personnel martyred and 18 militants killed

The police said the fallen personnel belonged to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly Kohat district. It paid tribute to their sacrifice and said their contributions would remain remembered.

Police Allege Links Between Criminal Networks and Militants

The KP Police statement alleged that criminal elements and Fitna al-Khawarij had coordinated the attack with backing from foreign forces.

It described the incident as evidence of organised links between criminal networks and militant groups. The statement also rejected any association between the militants and Islam or Pakistan.

Authorities Vow Action Against Those Responsible

The police pledged to take all possible measures against criminal networks and militants allegedly operating with foreign support.

It also warned that authorities would pursue facilitators and criminal groups involved in illegal activities. The statement stressed that the government would not allow unlawful operations to continue.

The police reiterated its commitment to holding those responsible accountable and honouring the personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty.

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