Sindh Labour Department to Set Up Registration Helpdesk at SITE Association

Labour Helpdesk initiative announced during Sindh Labour Secretary Sajid Jamal Abro’s visit to SITE Association of Industry.

Helpdesk to operate twice weekly as officials discuss labour reforms, SESSI healthcare services and support for industrial workers

The Sindh Labour Department will establish a dedicated Labour Registration Helpdesk at the SITE Association of Industry (SAI) every Tuesday and Thursday to simplify worker registration and improve services for industrial employers.

Secretary Labour Sindh Sajid Jamal Abro announced the initiative during a visit to the association. SAI President Abdul Hadi had proposed the helpdesk to facilitate industrialists and address registration-related difficulties.

Abro visited the association alongside the SESSI Commissioner, Director Labour Sindh, Joint Director Labour and other senior officials.

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Responding to a question from a participant, Abro urged industrialists to report any official who demands money for worker registration.

He also encouraged association members to use the S-BOSS digital platform for registration procedures.

The helpdesk aims to provide businesses with easier access to labour registration services and support.

Valika Hospital Upgrade and Healthcare Reforms

Abro said the government was working to improve healthcare services at Kulsumbai Valika Social Security Hospital in SITE through a proposed public-private partnership.

He expressed confidence that patients would soon see a noticeable improvement in service delivery. He also invited industrialists to revisit the hospital and assess the changes.

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Addressing concerns about last year’s HIV outbreak at Valika Hospital, Abro said authorities had taken action against those found responsible.

He added that the Sindh Chief Secretary had formed a committee to examine the matter. The government had also established an endowment fund of Rs2 billion.

According to Abro, families of affected children receive monthly financial assistance of Rs40,000 to meet their daily expenses. He said the payments would continue for years.

SITE Association Seeks Labour Department Reforms

In his welcome address, SAI President Abdul Hadi expressed confidence that Abro’s experience would help resolve issues facing industrialists.

Hadi proposed bringing the five departments under the Labour and Human Resources Department together to improve coordination and ease of doing business.

He also raised concerns about the Labour Department conducting two inspections annually instead of one. In addition, he sought updates on reforms at Kulsumbai Valika Hospital and the response to the HIV outbreak.

Industrialists Raise Concerns Over Business Conditions

SAI Patron Saleem Parekh warned that difficult business conditions could lead to substantial industrial layoffs. He urged stakeholders to prepare for the potential impact.

Parekh called for a one-year amnesty on industrial contributions. He also cited trade agreements and labour union activities as factors affecting industries. He stressed the need for joint efforts to develop practical solutions.

Senior Member Majyd Aziz raised concerns about the role of labour leaders in export-related matters and their representation on various committees. He proposed identifying regulatory gaps and allowing businesses time to correct shortcomings before imposing penalties.

Former SAI President Riaz Uddin called for reforms to the tripartite labour committee. He said the current representation needed improvement and questioned the suitability and understanding of some nominees.

SESSI Contributions and Hospital Funding

SAI Labour Committee Chairman Khalid Riaz said SESSI collected substantial contributions from industries but had not directed adequate funds towards improving healthcare services at Valika Hospital.

He asked the Secretary Labour to instruct the SESSI Commissioner to share the organisation’s audit reports with industry representatives.

Labour Committee Advisor Abdul Kadir Bilwani proposed allocating 25 per cent of total SESSI contributions collected from SITE industries to improve the hospital. He said better healthcare facilities could also encourage more businesses to register with SESSI.

Industry Representatives Attend Meeting

The meeting was attended by Riaz Uddin, Ahmed Azeem Alvi, Ahmed Zulfiqar Chaudhry, Muhammad Hussain Moosani, Muhammad Riaz Dhedhi, Muhammad Tahir Goreja, Muhammad Rizwan Lakhany, Junaid-ur-Rehman, Azeem Motiwala and other representatives.

SAI Senior Vice President Muhammad Farhan Ashrafi delivered the vote of thanks. The association also presented the chief guest with a commemorative shield and bouquet.

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