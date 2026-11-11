Mehak Noor prepares for her upcoming stage performances at the PACC Theatre Festival.

Actress highlights her passion for theatre, while veteran director Younas Memon praises her talent, professionalism and dedication

KARACHI: Actress Mehak Noor is set to play a prominent role in a stage production by senior theatre director Younas Memon. She will also perform in the upcoming PACC Theatre Festival in December.

Mehak Noor has earned recognition for her performances in theatre and television. She also works as a model and host, demonstrating her versatility across different entertainment platforms.

The actress believes in choosing quality projects rather than pursuing a large number of roles. She prefers strong characters that leave a lasting impression on audiences.

Theatre Remains Mehak Noor’s First Priority

Mehak Noor considers theatre her first priority. She believes live stage performances offer an authenticity and energy that other acting formats cannot fully replicate.

“I perform every character from the heart, whether it is small or big, because the audience is watching everything,” she said.

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Her approach reflects her belief that every role deserves commitment and attention, regardless of its size.

Younas Memon Praises Her Professionalism

Senior stage drama director Younas Memon praised Mehak Noor’s acting abilities and professional attitude.

He said she possesses the qualities required to become a successful actress. He described her as punctual, hardworking and sincere about her craft.

Memon also said working with her had always been a pleasant experience.

Theatre circles have also appreciated the progress she has made through dedication and consistent effort. Her expressive acting, distinctive voice and facial expressions have helped establish her identity as a performer.

Mehak Noor Looks Forward to PACC Theatre Festival

Discussing the PACC Theatre Festival scheduled for December, Mehak Noor confirmed that she would participate in several plays.

She said theatre festivals provide valuable opportunities for emerging artists and help promote stage culture.

The actress expressed hope that audiences would enjoy her upcoming performances and appreciate her new work.

With her continued commitment to theatre, Mehak Noor looks forward to connecting with audiences through memorable stage roles.

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